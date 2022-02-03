OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working with partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced over $4 million for the Government of Yukon to create and operate safe voluntary isolation sites in the territory. These sites help people who have COVID-19—or have been exposed to it—access safe isolation accommodations to keep themselves and their community safe.

Voluntary isolation sites reduce the risk of spreading the virus among household contacts in situations where people are faced with crowded housing and do not have an alternative. These sites are one of the rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program directly supports cities, municipalities and health regions that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program provide an accessible location where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Local public health officials determine eligible people who may be offered the option to transfer to the isolation site on a voluntary basis to keep them and their household contacts safe during an outbreak in their community.

"Protecting Canadians from COVID-19 and helping stop its spread is a community effort. The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program is supporting communities across the Yukon so they can assist residents with self-isolation, when it may otherwise be difficult to do so."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"As COVID-19 evolves, the pandemic continues to have a concerning impact on the lives of Canadians, as seen with the recent Omicron variant. Isolation of cases and contacts has been effective in protecting others from infection and in keeping our communities safe. When individuals are unable to safely isolate at home, the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program will help to ensure that we can keep our loved ones safe."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Providing safe voluntary isolation sites will help eliminate barriers that can make it difficult for some Yukoners to properly self-isolate. We know that self-isolation is an important public health measure that limits the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. By increasing access to safe places to self-isolate, we are in turn protecting Yukon families and communities."

The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee

Minister responsible of Health and Social Services

The Government of Canada is providing $4,016,390 to the Government of Yukon to operate 2 sites totalling 25 rooms in Whitehorse and Watson Lake .

is providing to the Government of to operate 2 sites totalling 25 rooms in and . Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program, the Government of Canada has provided approximately $100 million to municipalities and health regions to establish projects in Nova Scotia , Ontario , Manitoba , Saskatchewan , British Columbia and the Yukon . This funding is part of Canada's rapid response to the spread of COVID-19.

has provided approximately to municipalities and health regions to establish projects in , , , , and the . This funding is part of rapid response to the spread of COVID-19. Since the first safe voluntary isolation site opened in Toronto in September 2020 , over 15,000 people have sought access and support through one of the federally funded sites across the country.

in , over 15,000 people have sought access and support through one of the federally funded sites across the country. Regular monitoring and reporting of safe voluntary isolation sites is conducted in coordination with the Yukon's Self-Isolation Facility Assistance Team social support.

Self-Isolation Facility Assistance Team social support. The sharing of best practices is encouraged among the selected isolation sites to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the people who access them.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Yukoners and all Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures of their jurisdiction, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

