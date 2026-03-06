OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced the appointment of Allison Mendes to the Board of Directors of Canada Lands Company Limited (CLCL).

The CLCL stewards federal lands and assets, including managing, investing in, and operating several of Canada's leading attractions. Across all its operations, CLCL is committed to delivering strong value and financial returns for Canadians.

Ms. Mendes is an experienced board leader and finance professional with a strong track record in real estate and community‑focused development. As a member and former Chair of the Board of Directors for CreateTO, Toronto's real estate development corporation, she helped advance major affordable housing initiatives and guided work on the City's vast portfolio of transformative projects like the revitalization of the Port Lands. Her governance and professional experience will support CLCL's stewardship of national attractions while ensuring the best value for Canadians.

Ms. Mendes was appointed in accordance with the Government of Canada's open, competency-based selection process. This appointment supports the broader national goal of building stronger communities and maximizing federal lands and assets across Canada.

Quotes

"Allison Mendes brings a depth of experience in real estate, governance, and strategic planning. Her expertise across various fields and her commitment to responsible stewardship and community-focused development will strengthen our collective efforts to deliver more housing for Canadians and build stronger communities."

-- The Honourable Minister Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

About CLCL

Canada Lands Company Limited is a self-financing federal agent Crown corporation specializing in real estate and development, and attractions management. For more than 30 years, CLCL has developed some of the most sought-after communities in Canada while serving as the innovative steward of some of the country's most iconic attractions: the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Montréal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal.

The Company reports to the Parliament of Canada through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

