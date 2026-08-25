Government of Canada announces agreement to support survivors of gender-based violence

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced that they have reached an agreement on the Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence. The agreement provides for nearly $50 million in federal funding over two years, which will be provided to Quebec to enhance the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement.

The announcement was made in the presence of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, as well as Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont-Est.

The Government of Canada funding to the Government of Quebec will help survivors of gender-based violence -- including survivors of family violence and intimate partner violence -- transition to and remain in private-market rental housing. The Government of Quebec will provide the financial assistance directly to eligible households through the Québec Rent Supplement Program.

The Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence is a step in the right direction. The governments of Canada and Quebec are committed to supporting survivors so they can rebuild their lives free from violence and have access to the support they need.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing needs. This partnership announced today will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Quebec's most vulnerable residents. This initiative reflects our commitment to increasing the housing supply and building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This funding will ensure that individuals who have survived gender-based violence will have the required support when they need it most. It is the duty of governments and communities to be there for our people in hard times, and this announcement is one way we fulfil that duty." – The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau

"The safety and well-being of victims and survivors are at the heart of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Providing access to a safe place for those who wish to leave a situation of violence helps strengthen victims' and survivors' autonomy, allows them to begin their healing journey, and enables them to build a better future." – The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Safe and affordable housing is essential to helping survivors of gender-based violence move forward. The Canada Housing Benefit will provide the support they need to secure stable housing and build a better life, free of violence." – Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont-Est

"Investments like this are essential, as they make it possible to implement sustainable solutions that address both prevention and support. The Fulford Residence embodies this vision: offering much more than a roof, but a safe, stable and supportive environment where women can catch their breath, regain their autonomy and look to the future with confidence and dignity. We welcome this commitment, which recognizes the essential role of affordable housing in the journey of survivors of gender-based violence." – Diane Pilote, Executive Director, Chez Doris

Quick facts:

The CHB aims to reduce housing need for some of Canada's most vulnerable by providing funding directly to households in need to help them afford their housing costs.

The CHB for survivors of gender-based violence (SGBV) is an enhancement to the already existing CHB.

Budget 2021 included an additional $315.4 million over seven years for the CHB to provide financial assistance for low-income women and children leaving violence. However, the landscape of violence prevention has shifted since then with the introduction and subsequent endorsement and support of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence (Action Plan) in November 2022.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence defines gender-based violence as that which is "based on gender norms and unequal power dynamics, perpetrated against someone based on their gender, gender expression, gender identity, or perceived gender. It may take many forms, including physical, economic, sexual, as well as emotional (psychological) abuse."

The funding provided through Stream 2 of the Québec Rent Supplement Program will support people who are survivors of family violence, including intimate partner violence.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management, and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

For more information, visit the Société d'habitation du Québec section on Québec.ca.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]