Government of Canada announces agreement to support survivors of gender-based violence

News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Aug 25, 2026, 10:15 ET
Aug 25, 2026, 10:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced that they have reached an agreement on the Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence. The agreement provides for nearly $50 million in federal funding over two years, which will be provided to Quebec to enhance the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement.
The announcement was made in the presence of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, as well as Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont-Est.
The Government of Canada funding to the Government of Quebec will help survivors of gender-based violence -- including survivors of family violence and intimate partner violence -- transition to and remain in private-market rental housing. The Government of Quebec will provide the financial assistance directly to eligible households through the Québec Rent Supplement Program.
The Canada Housing Benefit for survivors of gender-based violence is a step in the right direction. The governments of Canada and Quebec are committed to supporting survivors so they can rebuild their lives free from violence and have access to the support they need.
Quotes:
"Our government is determined to help communities develop local solutions to housing needs. This partnership announced today will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Quebec's most vulnerable residents. This initiative reflects our commitment to increasing the housing supply and building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"This funding will ensure that individuals who have survived gender-based violence will have the required support when they need it most. It is the duty of governments and communities to be there for our people in hard times, and this announcement is one way we fulfil that duty." – The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Papineau
"The safety and well-being of victims and survivors are at the heart of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Providing access to a safe place for those who wish to leave a situation of violence helps strengthen victims' and survivors' autonomy, allows them to begin their healing journey, and enables them to build a better future." – The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)
"Safe and affordable housing is essential to helping survivors of gender-based violence move forward. The Canada Housing Benefit will provide the support they need to secure stable housing and build a better life, free of violence." – Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga–Rosemont-Est
"Investments like this are essential, as they make it possible to implement sustainable solutions that address both prevention and support. The Fulford Residence embodies this vision: offering much more than a roof, but a safe, stable and supportive environment where women can catch their breath, regain their autonomy and look to the future with confidence and dignity. We welcome this commitment, which recognizes the essential role of affordable housing in the journey of survivors of gender-based violence." – Diane Pilote, Executive Director, Chez Doris
Quick facts:
About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
About the Société d'habitation du Québec
The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management, and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.
For more information, visit the Société d'habitation du Québec section on Québec.ca.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]
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