65 affordable housing units for families in Port-Cartier

PORT-CARTIER, QC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, the City of Port-Cartier, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada and the Corporation de développement de logements (CODELO) today marked the official groundbreaking for a 65-unit affordable housing project on Des Îles Boulevard.

The four-storey building, intended for low- and moderate-income households, is being completed under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ–Québec Agreement. The project developer, CODELO, will welcome tenants starting in fall 2027. Residents will have access to high-quality amenities, including three common areas, one elevator and 65 parking spaces.

The event was attended by Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis, on behalf of Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing. Minister Champagne Jourdain was accompanied by Danielle Beaupré, Mayor of Port-Cartier; Dominique Denicourt, Vice President, Human Resources at ArcelorMittal Mining Canada; and Bernard Gauthier, Executive Director, Corporation de développement économique de Port-Cartier.

The project is being funded through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec.

Quotes:

"Our government is proud to support these affordable housing projects, which will help improve the quality of life of Côte-Nord residents. By investing in living environments that meet community needs, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting access to quality housing and supporting the sustainable development of our regions."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments, municipalities and the private sector work together. The project is also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I am proud to mark the start of construction of 65 new affordable housing units in Port-Cartier. Increasing the supply of available housing will make our region even more attractive and help people who choose to live here put down roots. This is a mission I have made my own. Seeing a new project come to fruition is a great source of pride. I commend the work and valuable collaboration of all the partners who helped make this project a reality!"

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord and Member of the National Assembly for Duplessis

"The addition of 65 new housing units is excellent news for Port-Cartier. The housing shortage is a very real issue in our community and a significant challenge for our residents, families and workers and for the vitality of our region. Ensuring that people have adequate housing, that they can remain here or choose to settle in Port-Cartier is essential to the long-term development of our city. We are very proud to contribute to this project, which addresses a genuine need in our community."

Danielle Beaupré, Mayor of Port-Cartier

"ArcelorMittal is proud to be part of this project, which will increase the supply of affordable housing in Port-Cartier. Access to housing is an important factor for the Côte-Nord's attractiveness. By supporting the creation of these 65 affordable housing units, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to contributing to Port-Cartier's vitality and expanding the supply of high-quality living environments for its residents."

Mapi Mobwano, President and CEO, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada

"This project came to fruition thanks to an exceptional collective effort. Through the close collaboration of governments and municipal, community, economic and financial stakeholders, we can now lay the foundations for safe, sustainable living environments tailored to the needs of vulnerable households in our region. It is this spirit of teamwork and shared commitment that makes it possible to bring meaningful projects to life in our community. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this wonderful journey. Your commitment, collaboration and friendship have made all the difference."

Guy Berthe, President, Corporation de développement de logements

Highlights:

Construction start date: June 2026

Construction completion date: October 2027

Tenant move-in date: Fall 2027

Architect: DMG

General contractor: LFG

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management, and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

For more information, visit the Société d'habitation du Québec section on Québec.ca.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Go to canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Naomy Martin, Press Secretary, Office of the Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Cell: 367-977-7465, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, [email protected]