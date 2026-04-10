Regional Innovation Ecosystems investment will support a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturing facility

EDMONTON, AB, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - To secure our sovereignty in a more dangerous and uncertain world, Canada needs to build Canadian and buy Canadian. In response, the federal government is investing in domestic manufacturing capacity and prioritizing domestic options in procurement. This is especially important in the pharmaceutical sector, where global supply chain vulnerabilities can affect the availability of essential medicines. In Alberta, leading-edge researchers and experts are stepping up to strengthen Canada's capacity to commercialize novel medicines, reduce drug shortages, secure domestic supply chains, and bolster Canada's biodefence capabilities.

Government of Canada announces additional investment to support the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced an additional $50 million in non-repayable funding for the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative (CCDI) through the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program to support Alberta-based researchers to secure critical pharmaceutical production capacity.

This additional investment will support Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API), a not‑for‑profit organization that helps innovators commercialize life sciences technologies. In partnership with the University of Alberta, API will use the funding to support construction of the Critical Medicines Production Centre (CMPC). Once complete, the facility will enable the end-to-end large-scale Canadian manufacturing of a variety of pharmaceutical products. This investment will create high-quality jobs, drive economic growth in the Edmonton area, and support Canada's sovereignty by building stronger and more reliable and supply chains.

The CCDI supports the production of critical medicines relied upon in hospitals and pharmacies and, more broadly, contributes to a secure and reliable supply of drugs and biodefence capabilities in support of national defence, aligning with Canada's commitment to rebuild, rearm and reinvest in the Canadian Armed Forces. The research and development of novel drugs by the University of Alberta and industry partners will continue to advance Canada's drug manufacturing and life sciences sector.

This investment is expected to support the growth of at least 60 early-stage life sciences and biomanufacturing companies, the creation of more than 350 high quality jobs, and the training of 175 skilled workers.

Quotes

"In a more dangerous and uncertain world, Canada needs to build Canadian and buy Canadian -- and that includes critical medicines. This new investment will support efforts to establish a major pharmaceutical manufacturing facility right here in Edmonton, strengthen Canada's domestic supply chains, and support our sovereignty. It will also help grow Alberta's world-class life sciences sector, drive cutting-edge innovation, and create good jobs in our province."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This investment will strengthen Canada's ability to produce critical medicines at home while advancing national security and supply chain resilience. By supporting the Critical Medicines Production Centre, we are reinforcing biodefence capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces and our NATO Allies and driving innovation in Canada's life sciences sector."

–The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"We're at a time globally when it has never been more important for resilient, sovereign capacity, particularly in the supply of critical medicines. We're thankful for the ongoing support of PrairiesCan as we work to stand up Canada's largest security of supply facility. The work we do today will provide critical capacity for decades to come, enabling a made-in-Canada option for innovators and industry looking to commercialize as well as providing critical Canada-scale rapid resilience in times of crisis."

–Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

Quick facts

Canada will achieve NATO's two percent target this year – half a decade ahead of schedule – and further accelerate our investments in years to follow, consistent with our security imperatives.

Investments in biodefence and biomanufacturing build the foundations to support a more resilient and enduring defence ecosystem, and address some of the more pressing needs of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Canadian Critical Drug Initiative will increase Canada's production capacity and supply chain to address Canada's dependency on foreign production of active pharmaceutical ingredients while supporting the commercialization of needed medicines.

This initiative will complement existing federal investments in the life sciences sector on the Prairies, including the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatoon, and both the Life Sciences Innovation Hub and Alberta Precision Exchange in Calgary.

This funding adds to a previous $80M investment through PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem (RIE) program, which supports inclusive regional ecosystems that help businesses innovate, grow, and compete from start to finish.

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SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 343-574-6781; Narmin Hassam-Clark, Acting Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected], 587-532-7170