Government of Canada announces $17.2 million to support clean energy projects in Nunavut

IQALUIT, NU, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing to become a clean energy superpower, create prosperity in the North and advance energy security, so we can build Canada and Nunavut strong for all.

Today, Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $17.2 million in federal funding to support four remote renewable energy projects in Nunavut:

Over $4.8 million from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) to Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation to advance a solar, wind and battery microgrid project through feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) studies for Sanirajak, Kinngait and Qausuittuq with the goal of offsetting future diesel consumption by more than 50 percent.





Close to $8.5 million from NRCan and through the CIRNAC-delivered Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund to Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation for the construction of a clean energy system for the new Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre, which would demonstrate operational viability of a microgrid using solar energy and air-source heat pumps in the Arctic.





Over $1.3 million from NRCan for Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC) to accelerate renewable energy projects in the 25 diesel-dependent communities across Nunavut.





$2.5 million from NRCan for Sakku Investments Corporation to demonstrate the first solar and battery project in Nunavut that is able to operate both connected to the local microgrid and in islanded mode.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community–driven approaches that reflect northern priorities while advancing clean growth and long–term economic opportunities in Nunavut. These projects will contribute to cleaner, more prosperous and more affordable communities in Nunavut by creating jobs and keeping bills down.

Quotes

"Clean and reliable electricity is essential to Nunavut's future. These investments are about energy security, lowering costs for families and businesses, and building sustainable communities across our territory. I welcome the Government of Canada's commitment to helping lower diesel dependence in Nunavut and reduce the carbon footprint. When Inuit knowledge and decision–making are at the centre of development, clean energy can support economic opportunities, self–determination and a more resilient North for generations to come."

Lori Idlout

Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Investing in Inuit communities, Inuit-owned infrastructure and Inuit businesses through renewable energy just makes sense, in every way. When Inuit communities are strong, sovereign, secure and sustainable, the same is true for Canada as a whole. Inuit-led renewable energy development is integral to achieving these collective goals. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Canada on bringing diesel dependence in Nunavut to an end as quickly as possible for the benefit of all Nunavummiut."

Harry Flaherty

President and CEO, Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corporation

"The Qulliq Energy Corporation sees significant value in collaborating with the Government of Canada as we advance Nunavut's efforts to move our territory toward a more stable, sustainable and resilient energy future. Reliable energy is fundamental to thriving Arctic communities and government service delivery. It underpins healthcare, housing, transportation, communications, emergency response and economic activity -- making it critical infrastructure. Nunavut's power plants are decades beyond their original lifecycle. Support of renewable projects is a big step forward toward advancing our shared priorities of supporting territorial energy initiatives."

The Honourable Dr. Gwen Healey Akearok

Minister responsible for Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC)

"The solar and battery project marks an important milestone for Nunavut and demonstrates how Inuit-led innovation can help transform the territory's energy future. By delivering Nunavut's first solar and battery system capable of operating both with the community microgrid and independently, we are helping to build greater energy resilience, reduce reliance on diesel and create opportunities for sustainable economic growth. We are grateful for the Government of Canada's support and proud to work alongside our partners to advance practical clean energy solutions that reflect the priorities and aspirations of Inuit communities. Together, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more secure and more sustainable Nunavut for future generations."

David Kakuktinniq

President and CEO, Sakku Investments Corporation

Quick Facts

Launched in 2018 and recapitalized in 2021, NRCan's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program has invested $453 million to reduce the reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels for heat and power in Indigenous, rural and remote communities.





CERRC has supported over 230 renewable energy projects across Canada, including 82 projects in the North. Collectively, these projects are adding more than 67 MW of clean energy to remote grids by 2027, reducing fuel use by approximately 28 million litres annually and avoiding over 75,000 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions each year. These investments have strengthened local capacity, supported economic opportunities and advanced innovative solutions.





Since 2016, the CIRNAC Northern REACHE (Responsible Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity) program has invested nearly $142 million in 289 clean energy projects across the North. It supports early-stage clean energy project development and capacity building in Indigenous and northern communities. By providing local skills development and planning, feasibility, technical support, the program enables communities to advance to a point where they can secure larger investments, attract partners and successfully deliver major initiatives.





Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund (ICIF), CIRNAC delivered $517.8 million over four years (2021–2022 to 2024–2025) to the four Inuit Treaty Organizations (Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivvik, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Nunatsiavut Government) for Inuit-led infrastructure priorities. CIRNAC is delivering an additional $370 million over four years (2024–2025 to 2027–2028) to Inuit Treaty Organizations to further support Inuit-led community infrastructure projects.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected] ; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]