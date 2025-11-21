YELLOWKNIFE, TREATY 8 TERRITORY, NT, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's prosperity depends on infrastructure that moves people and goods efficiently, reliably and securely. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in trade and transportation that unlock new export opportunities and build a more resilient, diversified economy for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced the $1 billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund to support dual-use--civilian/community and defence--transportation projects that reinforce Canada's sovereignty, enable regional economic development, and connect Northern and Indigenous communities.

This fund is part of $6 billion being invested over seven years through Budget 2025 to build the dual-use infrastructure Canada needs to unlock access to new global markets and double non-U.S. exports over a decade, generating $300 billion more in trade.

These funds will be delivered by Transport Canada in partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and National Defence.

Investments made through the Arctic Infrastructure Fund will create skilled, well-paid jobs, grow regional economies, and help businesses reach new markets. By enhancing critical transportation hubs, such as airports and ports, these investments will help improve affordability for Northern and remote communities and increase access to healthcare and services in the south. These investments represent strategic commitments to Canada's long-term economic resilience and sovereignty, helping build prosperity, independence, and opportunity for Northerners.

Quotes

"Canada is building the trade and transportation corridors of tomorrow. These infrastructure investments will create skilled, well-paid jobs, strengthen regional economies, and help Canadian businesses get their goods to new markets. They're smart, strategic commitments to Canada's long-term economic resilience and sovereignty."

Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport

"The new $1-billion Arctic Infrastructure Fund represents a historic investment in the North and will create real, lasting benefits. By supporting critical infrastructure in our communities, we are building prosperity, independence, and opportunity for Northerners. "

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

