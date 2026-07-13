Federal Government agreement paves the way for new permanent home for Manitou Asinîy's in Elk Island National Park

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, AB, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- In a milestone agreement between the federal government and the Manitou Asinîy - Iniskim - Tsa Xani Centre (MAITX), an Indigenous-led non-profit, Manitou Asinîy (also known as the Manitou Stone) is one step closer to being returned to the land under the stewardship of Indigenous Peoples. Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and representatives from MAITX gathered in Elk Island National Park to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding securing land in Elk Island National Park for MAITX to establish a permanent home for the Manitou Stone and allowing for a future Indigenous-led cultural experience within Elk Island National Park. The Manitou Stone is an ancient sacred stone that once served as a gathering place where tribes came to perform spiritual and ceremonial practice. The stone was revered as a source of strength and guidance, embodying the prosperity and balance represented by the bison. MAITX is securing a home for the Manitou Stone on the land surrounded once again by bison in Elk Island National Park – the centre of bison conservation in Canada for over a century. Through this agreement, the care and presentation of the Manitou Stone and its teachings will be fully led by Indigenous Peoples through MAITX.

The federal government is committed to ensuring Indigenous connections are honoured. By partnering with Indigenous-led organizations like MAITX, Parks Canada is demonstrating commitment to working with Indigenous Peoples to conserve cultural heritage and ensure these vital connections with the land are maintained.

Quotes

"Working with the Manitou Asinîy - Iniskim - Tsa Xani Centre towards a permanent home for the Manitou Asinîy is a reflection of our government's commitment to working in collaboration with Indigenous communities to honour and protect culturally significant artifacts and landscapes. Reconciliation is strengthened through partnerships like these which recognize Indigenous Peoples as knowledge holders and stewards of cultural and natural artifacts. I am grateful to walk in partnership with MAITX in progressing their vision for the Manitou Asinîy."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The return of Manitou Asinîy to the stewardship of Indigenous Peoples is an important step on the path toward reconciliation. By securing a future home for the Manitou Stone in Elk Island National Park, alongside the bison that have long held deep cultural significance, we are helping create a place where Indigenous knowledge, teachings, and history can be shared with future generations. I am proud that our government is partnering with MAITX to support this Indigenous-led vision."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski

Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"MAITX is very pleased with the cooperation and support from Parks Canada as we work to progress the Return of the Manitou Stone. We believe that the rematriation of the Stone to the land will be of value to all people of the Plains."

Elder Leonard Weasel Traveller

Manitou Asinîy-Iniskim-Tsa Xani Centre

Quick Facts

Manitou Asinîy, commonly called the Manitou Stone, is a 145-kilogram iron meteorite that fell on an unknown date thousands of years ago. It is believed to have fallen near Hardisty, Alberta. The Stone is known by many names – Manitou Asinîy (Plains Cree – Creator's Stone), awasis kohtakocihk kisikohk (Plains Cree – The Child Who Fell From the Sky), the Iron Stone, the Iron Creek Meteorite, and the Shining Rock – to name a few. It is currently housed at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton, Alberta under a co-stewardship agreement between The Manitou Asinîy - Iniskim - Tsa Xani and the Government of Alberta.

(Plains Cree – Creator's Stone), (Plains Cree – The Child Who Fell From the Sky), the Iron Stone, the Iron Creek Meteorite, and the Shining Rock – to name a few. It is currently housed at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton, Alberta under a co-stewardship agreement between The Manitou Asinîy - Iniskim - Tsa Xani and the Government of Alberta. The Manitou Asinîy - Iniskim - Tsa Xani Centre is a not-for-profit organization led by First Nations. It was formed to rematriate the Manitou Stone, a sacred meteorite that the Plains Tribes see as the living embodiment of the Creator.

Elk Island National Park was established in 1906 to protect one of the last large elk herds in the region and was the first wildlife refuge in Canada. Located just 35 minutes east of Edmonton, the park has drawn visitors to its natural setting and abundant wildlife for more than a century.

Elk Island National Park is central to regional, national and international bison conservation efforts. The park reconnects plains and wood bison with the land and strengthens the global wellbeing of this iconic animal, renewing cultural, historical and ecological connections through its transfer program. Bison herd across Canada today are descended from Elk Island herds.

Parks Canada acknowledges the important relationship and caretaking between Indigenous People and bison. Parks Canada works closely with Indigenous nations and organizations to support the rematriation of bison from Elk Island National Park to traditional territories.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Elk Island National Park, [email protected]; Jennifer Lavier Jankovic, Executive Director, Manitou Asinîy-Iniskim-Tsa Xani Centre, 403-869-5100, [email protected]