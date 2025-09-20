Government of Canada and Nova Scotia Set Direction for Offshore Wind Future

HALIFAX, NS , Sept. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is taking bold action to secure its place as a global energy superpower, and unlocking our renewable energy potential is a key step toward this vision, including in the fast-growing global offshore wind sector

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Nova Scotia Minister of Energy Trevor Boudreau announced that both governments provided Strategic Direction to the Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator. Following the recent designation of the Wind Energy Areas, this represents Canada and Nova Scotia taking the next step toward realizing Canada's first-ever offshore wind project.

The Regulator now will implement a prequalification process and a Call for Information to attract qualified investments and provide an opportunity for the public, Indigenous groups and stakeholders to inform the path forward. This will inform the design and implementation of an upcoming Call for Bids for the designated parcels of land, which have been designed to ensure that offshore wind energy projects are environmentally responsible and sustainable.

Just last week, the Government of Canada announced that the Major Projects Office (MPO) will advance work on strategies to accelerate transformative projects of national importance, including Wind West Atlantic Energy. The MPO will develop the regulatory certainty that attracts private investment and sets the course for long-term wind resources development in the Atlantic provinces. This proposed project would harness the world-class wind resources of Nova Scotia and across Atlantic Canada, delivering clean, reliable power to the Eastern region and helping meet rapidly growing demand while strengthening our energy security and economic prosperity. This could include important projects like interties between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, transmission cables between Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, as well as Quebec's and Newfoundland and Labrador's further development of Churchill Falls and Gull Island.

Today's announcement demonstrates Canada and Nova Scotia's leadership as we ambitiously capitalize on the unprecedented economic opportunity to harness the power of wind at sea.

Quotes

"Today's announcement is another leap toward Canada becoming the global supplier of choice for energy and supporting our long-term energy security. Now is the time to harness our powerful wind potential, turning it into prosperity and new opportunities for our communities."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In Atlantic Canada, we have the wind, the people and the ambition to lead the clean energy future. Now we're acting on that potential — turning some of the world's strongest winds into good jobs, new investment and clean, reliable energy our families can count on, not just today, but for our kids and grandkids too."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"By advancing transformative infrastructure projects like Wind West Atlantic Energy, Canada's new government is creating jobs, unlocking new economic opportunities, and building a stronger, more resilient Canada. Canada's new Major Projects Office will work with proponents to streamline processes and deliver the infrastructure our economy needs, faster and more effectively."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade, and One Canadian Economy

"Offshore wind is a game changer for Nova Scotia. We're pleased to get the process underway for the first call for bids so we can harness this tremendous natural resource for the benefit of all Nova Scotians, and we have great confidence in the regulator to lead this work. We're also pleased that our federal partners recognize Wind West as a nation-building project and look forward the next steps to make sure the clean energy from our strong and steady offshore winds is delivered to markets in need."

Trevor Boudreau

Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

"Receiving strategic direction from governments is the next step in the offshore wind land tenure process. The Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator is reviewing this strategic direction letter and finalizing details about the Call for Information and Prequalification processes that will help inform the Board's offshore renewable energy recommendations related to the making of an offshore wind Call for Bids and the terms and conditions of a submerged land licence."

Christine Bonnell-Eisnor

CEO, Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator

"This fall marks a pivotal time for Canada's offshore wind future. Industry is ready to roll up its sleeves and collaborate with governments, regulators, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to ensure a process that is transparent, fair and efficient. Maintaining this momentum is essential to attracting world-class investment, advancing projects with confidence and turning Nova Scotia's offshore wind potential into clean power, economic growth and lasting benefits for communities across Atlantic Canada."

Elisa Obermann

Executive Director, Marine Renewables Canada

The federal and provincial governments jointly manage the Canada–Nova Scotia offshore area through the Canada-Nova Scotia Accord Acts.

