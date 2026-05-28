Broader protections for Canadian traditional products could support economic growth, promote trade diversification and protect Indigenous intellectual property

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a stronger, more productive and more resilient economy that supports long-term prosperity for all Canadians. The government is taking action to unlock new economic opportunities, bring Canadian-made products to the world and ensure that Indigenous Peoples get their share of the benefits these opportunities provide.

As part of this effort, the government is launching a public engagement to gather feedback on how to strengthen and modernize Canada's geographical indications regime under the Trademarks Act. This engagement invites Canadians to share their views, with particular emphasis on hearing from Indigenous Peoples. The input received will help inform future policy directions.

Canada's intellectual property system plays a key role in helping businesses create value and differentiate their products. Geographical indications are a form of intellectual property that identify products as originating from a specific place, where their quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributed to that location. Geographical indications can build consumer trust and increase awareness by signalling authentic quality tied to a product's place of origin, while promoting market differentiation, export opportunities and "made in Canada" authenticity.

In Canada, geographical indications currently apply to wines, spirits and certain categories of agricultural products and foods. This engagement will explore including additional categories--such as traditional crafts and industrial products--and will include Indigenous engagement. This is to support Canada's implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

In particular, the government is seeking input on how potential changes could better promote the protection and promotion of Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions--including the respectful use of Indigenous place names within the geographical indications regime--and support opportunities to reach new markets and customers.

Quotes

"This engagement is an opportunity to hear from Indigenous Peoples and stakeholders to explore how our intellectual property system can better protect authenticity and create new pathways for economic growth across the country. Strengthening protections for goods such as traditional crafts or culturally significant products can bolster economies, encourage tourism, attract investment and support broader efforts toward Indigenous reconciliation and trade development."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

At this time, Canada's geographical indications system covers only certain categories of agricultural and food products, as well as wines and spirits. Well-known examples of Canadian geographical indications include "Canadian Rye Whisky" for spirit drinks and "Ontario Icewine," "Vin de glace du Québec", "Niagara Peninsula" and "Okanagan Valley" for wines.

Measure 101 under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan commits Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Canadian Heritage to working in cooperation with Indigenous Peoples to ensure appropriate measures are in place for them to maintain, control, protect and develop their cultural heritage, knowledge and cultural expressions and commits to ensuring intellectual property laws are consistent with these rights. Engagement on geographical indications will inform a part of this broader commitment.

commits Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Canadian Heritage to working in cooperation with Indigenous Peoples to ensure appropriate measures are in place for them to maintain, control, protect and develop their cultural heritage, knowledge and cultural expressions and commits to ensuring intellectual property laws are consistent with these rights. Engagement on geographical indications will inform a part of this broader commitment. Internationally, many jurisdictions are expanding geographical indications protections. The European Union recently expanded its regime to include crafts and industrial products, recognizing their cultural and economic value.

Traditional products, such as crafts or industrial goods like shipbuilding, weaving and textiles, beadwork, ceramics, and wood and stone carvings, may be tied to long and rich histories of production that are associated with distinct regions of Canada.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]