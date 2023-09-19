SAANICH, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in community initiatives that cut pollution and enable efficient local infrastructure, we can keep our air clean and build strong, healthy places for everyone to call home. This is why the Government of Canada, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced an investment of $223,440 through the Green Municipal Fund for three projects that will test approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation in communities across British Columbia.

The District of Saanich receives $144,600 to pilot a community e-bike incentive program. Over the course of two years, the program will encourage residents to purchase e-bikes with incentives based on income. The pilot program will be delivered in partnership with the University of British Columbia and the Community Social Planning Council and include a participant survey to build knowledge about the impacts of e-bike uptake on GHG emissions, cost savings, and increased physical activity.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine receives $50,000 for a feasibility study for the construction of a multi-use pathway in Thornhill, which would offer pedestrians and cyclists a safer alternative to a dangerous narrow road shoulder that runs along a busy highway and a link to a similar path in neighbouring Terrace.

The City of Port Moody receives $28,840 to evaluate the performance as well as the economic and environmental benefits of using one off-road electric vehicle for the city's parks operations, including parks maintenance, horticulture, urban forestry and trail management. The pilot will assess the potential to scale up use of EVs to reduce both GHG emissions and noise pollution in sensitive areas.

The Green Municipal Fund, administered by the FCM, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Communities across British Columbia are developing and deploying innovative clean technology solutions – and the Government of Canada is here to help them. From an e-Bike initiative in Saanich, to electric city vehicles in Port Moody, these federal investments through the GMF are helping to unlock climate action at the local level. Congratulations to all those involved in this work.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Fighting climate change and creating new economic opportunities go hand in hand. Investing in green infrastructure and transportation in communities across the country will make our air cleaner, our economy stronger, and help propel us toward a net-zero emissions future. Today's announcement will help communities across British Columbia become healthy and resilient."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate action can't work without local communities fully onboard. Transit and transportation are also a big part of the answer to reach Canada's net-zero by 2050. That's why investing through FCM's Green Municipal Fund in the transportation initiatives of local communities in BC such as the District of Saanich, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and the City of Port Moody is so crucial. Step by step, from coast to coast to coast and in communities of all sizes, we continue building everyday a more sustainable Canada."

Scott Pearce, FCM President

