BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Community initiatives that cut pollution, reduce greenhouse gases and support efficient local infrastructure help keep the air clean and are a critical part of the strategy for a cleaner Canada. They also help build strong and healthy communities. This is why the Government of Canada, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart, and sustainable, solutions across the country.



Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and FCM President Scott Pearce announced $10 million for retrofits to the Susan Fennell Sportsplex in Brampton, Ontario, through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Community Buildings Retrofit (CBR) initiative.



The retrofits are expected to transform the nearly 30-year-old multi-purpose sportsplex into a state-of-the-art zero-carbon facility. The project will electrify the facility's gas-powered equipment, including boilers and ice resurfacers, install a geothermal system, as well as upgrade the ice rink refrigeration plants, air handling units, heat pumps, lighting, and other systems.

Through a combination of energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy measures and carbon offers, the city aims both to reduce this facility's carbon footprint and create a model for other recreational facilities as part of its long-term goal towards Zero Carbon transition.



The upgrades are expected to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions by 91% annually, with the remaining 9% savings achieved through carbon offsets. The reductions equal about 550 cars taken off the road for one year, or 30,000 trees grown for 10 years.



These retrofits are funded by the Green Municipal Fund, administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, through an endowment by the Government of Canada. For over 20 years, GMF has helped local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Community Buildings Retrofit initiative is part of a $950 million federal investment in FCM's Green Municipal Fund and is designed to scale up energy-efficiency and lower emissions across Canada.

Quotes

"Investing in deep retrofits to reduce emissions and build more efficient infrastructure is a critical way we can fight climate change and support cleaner communities. These retrofits will result in significant cost savings for the municipality as well as providing a state-of-the-art net zero facility that residents and families can enjoy."



The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's ongoing transition to a net-zero economy requires collaboration. By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we are building sustainable communities and investing in the next generation. In Brampton, through our significant investments in energy-efficient public infrastructure, we're laying foundations for the long-term sustainability of our city. "

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South

"Municipal facilities are important places where Canadians receive the services they need directly in their local communities, but they can also produce GHG emissions. More generally, municipalities have influence over half of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. That's why it's so crucial that FCM's Green Municipal Fund and the Government of Canada support projects like the retrofitting upgrades to the Susan Fennell Sportsplex. Only with all levels of government onboard will Canada achieve its net-zero goal by 2050 while also cutting costs for local governments and residents. Together, a greener and more affordable Canada is possible."

Scott Pearce, FCM President



"The energy transition is underway in communities across Canada, and the City of Brampton is committed to doing its part to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for everyone to enjoy. We are thrilled to receive this $10 million investment from the Government of Canada and FCM. The upgrades to Susan Fennell Sportsplex are another step toward meeting our net-zero goals while ensuring this facility is prepared to serve Bramptonians for generations to come."

Patrick Brown

Mayor of the City of Brampton

Associated link

Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Green Municipal Fund

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Carolyn Svonkin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, (343) 292-6837, [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]