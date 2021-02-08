MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The shorelines of the major parks on the Island of Montreal will be better protected from the erosion caused by extreme weather conditions, thanks to investments made by the Government of Canada in public infrastructures to protect communities and improve their quality of life.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Lieutenant of Quebec, and Ms. Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal, announced a major investment in the ecological rehabilitation of the shorelines of riverfront parks on the Island of Montreal, which are being threatened by accelerated erosion.

The project aims to rehabilitate and secure some 10 km of shoreline using bioengineering-inspired techniques, such as planting shrubs and vegetation, which will help better manage the impacts of erosion and protect shoreline ecosystems and communities. The preparatory work is scheduled to begin in 2021, and will target five major parks: the Cap-Saint-Jacques and Bois-de-l'Île-Bizard areas of Grand parc de l'Ouest; the Île-de-la-Visitation nature park; Parc de la Promenade-Bellerive; René-Lévesque park; and the former Lachine pleasure boating port.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $34.3 million in the project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), and the City of Montreal is contributing $51.5 million.

Quotes

"Climate change is causing severe weather to happen more frequently, and we need to help communities become more resilient to these events. The Government of Canada is helping Montreal better manage the risk of flooding by protecting 10 kilometers of urban shoreline in the heart of the city, while also creating greater access to outdoor green spaces that the ongoing pandemic has shown to be so essential to our physical and mental health. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities. "

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Lately, Montrealers have rediscovered parks and green spaces. It is clear, we are seeing it every day, which is why today's announcement is particularly important. The financing provided today will be used to protect these significant Montreal Island parks from shoreline erosion. Generations of Quebeckers will therefore be able to benefit from this space for years to come. By protecting these parks, we are also protecting surrounding communities against the risk of flooding caused by climate change. This project is green, innovative and incredibly important to Montréalers. "

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Lieutenant of Quebec

"I would like to thank the federal government for its support, which confirms Montreal's crucial role in the front-line management of extreme weather events. Our shoreline renaturalization efforts will not only help increase greening, but will also foster biodiversity, reduce greenhouse gases and enhance our city's resilience, in addition to providing Montrealers with safe, high-quality access to our shorelines."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. To date, more than $1.8 billion has been announced through DMAF for 62 large-scale infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change.

has been announced through DMAF for 62 large-scale infrastructure projects that will help protect communities across the country from the threats of climate change. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

Video: Benefits of shoreline rehabilitation in Montreal's major parks

Associated links : https://youtu.be/ldIllhrAn-4

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan project map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-949-1759, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Geneviève Jutras, Senior Press Secretary, Office of the Mayor and the Executive Committee, 514-243-1268, [email protected]; Media Relations Division, City of Montreal, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

