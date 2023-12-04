FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders will ensure a better future for all Canadians.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.8M for six community organizations. This announcement includes investments in building capacity of organizations supporting 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It also provides funding for community-based research on gender-based violence and for a project that will help address systemic barriers to women's equality.

These organizations are:

Chroma: Pride, Inclusion and Equity, Inc.

Le Rendez-vous de la fierté Acadie Love

Alter Acadie NB (2 projects)

Indigenous Women's Association of the Maliseet and Mi'Kmaq Territories Inc.

Restigouche CBDC Inc.

New Brunswick Coalition for Pay Equity Inc.

Today's announcement builds on the progress of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, and the bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

Quotes

"These organizations and initiatives will chart a path towards building safer communities across Canada and New Brunswick, including for 2SLGBTQI+ people, and Indigenous women and girls. These investments are about understanding and addressing the root causes of inequality. We will continue to work alongside grassroots organizations to provide culturally relevant supports, while building a more inclusive Canada."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Budget 2023 allocated $160 million over three years, starting in 2023-2024, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

over three years, starting in 2023-2024, for the Women's Program to provide funding to organizations in that serve women. Budget 2022 committed $100 million over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people; this investment includes: up to $40 million in new capacity-building grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations, up to $35 million in new project grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations, up to $5.6 million to enhance inclusion and address stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through an awareness campaign, up to $7.7 million to conduct new data collection and research activities that will inform future 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives, up to $11.7 million to stabilize and expand funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat.

over five years to support the development and implementation of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan to benefit 2SLGBTQI+ people; this investment includes: Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Included in these funds is the funding for the Call for Proposals to Address Gender-based Violence Through Promising Practices and Community-Based Research, and funding for the Call for Proposals for Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to further address gender-based violence.

to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. Building on these investments, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

