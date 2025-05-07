Government IT Strategy for 2025: Top Six Research Priorities Highlighted by Info-Tech Research Group in New Report

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has recently published a report outlining the top six critical IT priorities to help government IT leaders improve transparency, advance digital agility, and make smarter technology investments amid growing public expectations and constrained resources in 2025. The report includes a list of some of the most popular research materials CIOs and IT leaders in the sector are using to support their efforts this year.

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Governments across all levels are facing unprecedented pressures. From workforce limitations and increased demand for digital services to the complexity of AI strategy and budget constraints, public sector IT leaders are being asked to deliver more with less. In response, Info-Tech Research Group has released an industry report that includes curated research designed to help government IT leaders navigate change, build strategic clarity, and lead transformation. The 2025 report, Info-Tech's Best Research for Government, consolidates actionable blueprints and tools to address the most urgent priorities in public sector IT.

Info-Tech Research Group has published its most critical research for the government sector in 2025. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's research includes insights on how governments globally are under pressure to deliver more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused digital services, often without corresponding increases in budget or staffing. Additionally, public expectations around accountability and responsiveness continue to rise, even as legacy systems and procurement limitations pose ongoing barriers to change.

"Government CIOs are no longer just stewards of infrastructure; they're architects of how public services are delivered," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Info-Tech's top research for 2025 supports governmental IT leaders in redefining legacy systems, shaping digital trust, and driving modernization efforts that meet the rising expectations of citizens while ensuring accountability and sustainability."

Info-Tech's Best Government Research for the Top IT Priorities in 2025

Info-Tech's most critical research for the government sector in 2025 features six targeted resources that reflect current needs to help IT departments improve efficiency, resilience, and strategic execution this year:

Info-Tech's Best Research for Government 2025 report details the firm's top research and tools that address a pressing need for modern government IT, including service agility, cybersecurity, AI readiness, and vendor performance. Info-Tech's resources will equip IT leaders with practical tools and implementation-focused strategies that support transformation while navigating the constraints unique to public sector environments.

