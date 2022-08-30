Government Brands Becomes "Catalis" for Transforming Government

Catalis, formerly known as Government Brands, LLC, will continue expanding its industry-leading software and payments solutions for all sizes and levels of government.

ALPHARETTA, GA, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Government Brands, LLC, the trusted technology partner for thousands of US and Canadian government entities, has launched a rebrand as Catalis TM. Catalis is one of North America's leading government Software as a Service (SaaS) and integrated payments providers, powering municipal, county, state, and federal governments.

Government Brands was launched in late 2017 and in less than five years strategically acquired and combined more than 30 GovTech companies across the US and Canada. This rapid growth necessitates a new way to organize and brand their broad portfolio of software and payments solutions. The rebrand, which is not a corporate restructuring, is part of the company's natural progression as it continues to grow and offer clients innovative technology and a more comprehensive suite of solutions.

A recapitalization in 2021, with leading investors PSG and TPG, elevated Government Brands to "unicorn" status, with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. Rebranding is the next step of evolution toward further expansion and positioning Catalis as North America's premier software and digital payments provider to government.

"This an exciting time – not only for our company but also for our customers and stakeholders," says John Kristel, CEO of Catalis. "This rebrand reflects the evolution of our company and provides an opportunity to better communicate the wide range of best-in-class solutions we provide. We look forward to uniting our existing brands under one comprehensive citizen-first brand focused on serving government."

"Catalis" is inspired by the word "catalyst," which describes the company's mission: to serve as a catalyst for creating a modern digital government. Their deep expertise, proven track record, and purpose-built digital solutions empower public officials to advance government and engage citizens through technology. The company offers a wide range of technology solutions across government with a portfolio of leading SaaS solutions for Citizen Engagement, Courts, Land Records, Public Works, Tax, Regulatory & Compliance, and CAMA, and integrated systems for Payments.

"The inherent complexity of government can hinder change, and no one feels this more than the people who work there: the public servants who work tirelessly to meet the needs of their citizens," continues Kristel. "Catalis understands those challenges and provides the technology, expertise, and agility to successfully deploy modern, transformative solutions."

While the brand name has changed, Kristel assures customers that Catalis will continue to provide an unparalleled customer service experience, including an expanded range of resources and solutions to help them modernize government and engage citizens.

"Our existing customers will continue to experience the same customer-centric service they have grown to know and rely on, and we're excited to develop new partnerships at all levels of government," says Kristel. "The rebrand to Catalis is just the next step in our progression to providing the technology and innovation to meet – and exceed – the expectations of a modern digital government."

