ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians deserve to be safe in their communities. That's why the Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan that gets guns off our streets and resources into our neighborhoods. A central part of this involves adding resources to fight crime and prevent violence from happening in the first place.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, announced, on behalf of the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, that the Government of Canada will be investing $3.57 million in programs to help stop gun crime and gang violence before it starts. The Government will provide this funding over the next five years to Newfoundland and Labrador to support a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

The amount announced today comes from the $390 million funding announcement made on May 8, 2023. This funding builds on the success of the initial Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV), announced in 2017. ITAAAGGV funding has been used by provinces for an array of important efforts to combat gun and gang violence. Quebec has used it for Operation Centaur, a province-wide initiative that reinforces police with specialized units, disrupts firearms trafficking and prevents crime. In British Columbia, funding supports the Organized Crime Agency of British Columbia, a dedicated police agency to fight gun smuggling, drug trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun crime on its own. ITAAGGV is one of many elements in the government's plan to keep Canadians safe. This begins with strong borders, where the government has invested nearly half a billion dollars in border security, and deepened cooperation with the United States to fight gun smuggling. It also includes legislation, headlined by Bill C-21, the government's strongest legislation combatting gun violence, and upcoming bail reform. Finally, it involves strong prevention strategies, such as the major investments announced today.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. The best way to keep people safe is to stop crime and violence before it starts. Today's announcement will give additional resources to law enforcement, support young people in making good choices and help our communities thrive. Strong prevention strategies like these are a central pillar in our plan to ensure Canadians are safe in their communities."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Communities across the country, including here in Newfoundland and Labrador, deserve to be and feel safe. This funding of more than 3 million dollars for the province will help reduce gun violence, keep our neighborhoods secure and save lives."

- The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville

"This funding will allow St. John's East, along with the rest of Newfoundland and Labrador, to take proactive steps to build better, inclusive, and safer communities. With this funding being distributed at the provincial-level, we are making sure to tackle violence with a local and community-oriented lens to ensure it has the biggest impact."

- Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"The safety and well-being of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians is of the utmost importance. Our government is supportive of recent announcements by the Federal Government to strengthen gun control and gun safety in our country. We look forward to working with police agencies and communities to utilize this funding to build on the work being done by our government to enhance public safety in the province."

- The Honourable John Hogan, KC, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, Member for Windsor Lake

"As the dedicated members of the RNC combat organized crime networks across our province, it is critical that they have the tools required to support their investigations. In recent years, we have seen our police service dismantle a firearm manufacturing operation, target drug trafficking networks, and remove illegal weapons from our communities. Together with the RCMP, we will continue to pursue and remove criminal networks and illegal weapons from our province. The Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund provides the opportunity to progress our resources in support of these efforts."

- Patrick Roche, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Police Chief

Quick Facts

Gun and gang-related crime continues to be a serious issue in Canada and the ITAAGGV is making a positive difference since the program began.

and the ITAAGGV is making a positive difference since the program began. ITAAGGV recipients reported that their projects were producing positive impacts relative to their objectives and to the communities, populations or stakeholders served by their projects.

ITAAGGV funding helped enhance the RCMP's Integrated Criminal Firearms Initiative (ICFI), expanding the services available to law enforcement to better combat the use of illegal firearms and improve the national collection, analysis and sharing of firearms-related intelligence and information.

ITAAGGV funding has also supported enhancements to CBSA's detection technology, equipment and infrastructure to help prevent firearms from coming into the country illegally.

ITAAGGV investments are complemented by the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022 , the BSCF provides funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]