Governance Professionals of Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC), and members of GPC and of its Board joined Lara Donaldson, Chief Operations Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market in celebration of the inaugural Governance Professionals Day, to be celebrated on every third Wednesday of March.

"Governance professionals play a critical role in the success of their organizations, and National Governance Professionals Day is a chance to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these individuals," said Lynn Beauregard, President of GPC. "We are excited to launch this initiative to grow the recognition for the role and the value it brings to Boards and organizations in Canada."

GPC invites all organizations to celebrate the contributions of their governance professionals (Corporate Secretaries, Counsel, Legal, Compliance Risk, etc…) and to recognize the important work that their governance professionals play to advance their organizations' good governance practices. GPC also held its annual Excellence in Governance Awards Showcase on the same day to celebrate the winners and shortlisted organizations in its 2022 Awards.

GPC is a national association that aspires to influence and promote leading governance practices, be a catalyst for establishing the highest standards in corporate governance in Canada, and promote the recognition and success of Canadian governance professionals.

