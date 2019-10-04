Governance Professionals of Canada Announces the Winners of the 2019 'Peter Dey Achievement in Governance Award' and 'Governance Professional of the Year Award'

The annual Peter Dey Achievement in Governance Award recognizes an individual who has positively impacted governance and contributed to transforming the way that Canadian companies are governed. During her senior executive roles and Board tenures Linda Hohol has worked diligently to further the role of women in governance. In 1990 she served on a committee which helped remove systemic barriers for women within CIBC. She was also the first chair of the Canadian Bankers Association of Alberta chapter to be a woman. In 2007, she was appointed to a task force which made 15 recommendations for improved governance in Alberta provincial agencies; fourteen of these were accepted. She has been given the Women of Distinction Award by the YWCA Calgary, the Distinguished Business Leader Award from the Haskayne School of Business, and the Alberta Centennial Medal for Community Service. She has served on many public, private, not-for-profit and crown boards, notably being the current chair of the Board of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Stuart McKellar, General Counsel, SVP Corporate Operations & Corporate Secretary at ATB Financial is the 2019 Governance Professional of the Year Award recipient.

The Governance Professional of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding leadership and/or innovation in one or more aspects of governance in their organizations and beyond. McKellar is an exemplary pioneer of governance excellence. As ATB's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, his leadership and drive for innovation and continuous improvement have seen ATB win multiple GPC awards, including "Best Overall Governance", "Best Practices in Strategic Planning, Oversight and Value Creation", and "Best approach to Board and Committee Support" over the past few years. Stuart's leadership and mentorship are not limited to ATB. He has also assisted a range of organizations with their governance processes, including the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Board and the Alberta Special Forces Pension Plan Board.

Stuart McKellar and Linda Hohol, along with 9 organization category winners will be honored at the Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) on Thursday, November 7 at The Carlu in Toronto, ON.

The Excellence in Governance Awards, now in its seventh year, shines light on the important contribution that governance professionals and their companies make in terms of best practices that build and sustain shareholder and stakeholder value. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazers for their ability to create impact and innovation in the Canadian governance realm.

For tickets/tables or more information on the Excellence in Governance Awards, please visit www.gpcanada.org/EGA.

Applications for the 2020 awards will open in the spring of 2020.

ABOUT GPC

Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is a Canadian association focused on promoting good governance in Canada. As a principal advocate for the governance community, we offer a distinct, unified voice for governance professionals in Canada. GPC delivers unparalleled thought leadership through education and networking opportunities. We provide resources, best practices, tools and strategies to elevate the governance skillset, focused on an organization's overall success, accountability and integrity. This professional association is for individuals across all industries and sectors, whose duties are principally tied to the corporate governance, ethics, risk, legal and compliance functions.

