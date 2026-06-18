Gould Industries expands into the United States with the acquisition of a factory in Mississippi

MONTREAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Gould Industries Ltd., a Montreal-based manufacturing company, announces it has acquired a factory located in Mississippi. This marks the company's first industrial presence in the United States.

Gould Industries has made a conscious decision to invest south of the border, at a time of economic uncertainty between Canada and the United States, and when many Canadian companies are changing hands. This strategic decision goes against the grain: it is driven by a vision of long-term growth and the conviction that Quebec's manufacturing expertise can make its mark across North America.

"We had been looking for an opportunity to make a new acquisition for years. We are bucking the industry trend. Many Canadian companies are coming under American control, but Gould is going in the opposite direction by acquiring an American company to expand its operations and strengthen our presence across the continent," says Frederico Panetta, president and owner of Gould Industries.

A natural expansion, guided by North American business corridors

Gould Industries specializes in the processing of recycled plastics, and is acquiring a manufacturing plant of over 100,000 square feet on 6 acres of land, complete with a CN railway siding capable of accommodating 30 railcars, with the potential to produce up to 80 million pounds of product and recycle 10 million pounds of plastic each year. The Montreal plant has reached full production capacity, so this acquisition in Mississippi will enable the company to increase output in order to better serve its major partners, such as Costco and Home Depot, which also operate in the United States.

The Mississippi plant is located in the heart of a major industrial and commercial corridor, and will source its plastic exclusively from the United States, thereby reinforcing a continent-wide integrated circular economy approach.

"Long before today's industrial supply chains were established, French explorers paddling south from the St. Lawrence were the first Europeans to chart the Mississippi River all the way to its delta. That historic corridor created the link from Quebec to the American South is the same one we are now using for commerce. This centuries old connection is why we chose the fleur-de-lys as the symbol for our new Mississippi operations" added Mr. Panetta.

Positive benefits for both Mississippi and Montreal

The acquisition secures more than 75 existing jobs in Mississippi, while consolidating the central role of the Montreal head office, which will remain the company's parent company. No jobs are being lost in Quebec. On the contrary, this growth helps to promote and strengthen Montreal's expertise, notably through the development of a training and development centre for current and future teams across the various facilities. "We are not establishing a presence in the United States at the expense of Montreal - quite the contrary. Our know-how, our engineering and our training capacity continue to be firmly rooted here. This expansion strengthens our teams and increases the value of jobs here at home," adds Mr. Panetta.

A 100% privately owned acquisition, true to Gould's DNA

Founded in Montreal in 1954, Gould Industries Ltd. remains one of the few companies in its sector that is not owned by any investment fund. Frederico Panetta remains the sole shareholder and continues to be actively involved in operations, both at head office and on the factory floor.

Over the coming months, Gould Industries plans to invest in modernizing the site and instilling its corporate culture, notably through initiatives aimed at humanizing workspaces, strengthening the teams' sense of belonging, and visually marking the premises, including the creation of an iconic mural reflecting Gould's identity. "We are committed to investing in this facility and in the people who make it run," added Panetta. "Our goal is to build a strong local team while bringing additional opportunities for development and long-term growth in the region."

In the lead-up to this acquisition, Gould Industries held several meetings with US elected officials, including senators and the Governor of Mississippi. These meetings helped to build trust and facilitate the company's establishing its presence in the region, and demonstrate that this project is being welcomed with openness and support.

CIBC supported the cross-border financial structure of the acquisition, with Alexandre Bariault leading the file. Export Development Canada (EDC) also supported the company throughout the process, under the leadership of Samuel Thériault and Morad Kammous. Internally, Gould Industries' CFO Marc-Antoine Laberge coordinated the entire transaction like a chef d'orchestre.

About Gould Industries

Founded in 1954 in Montreal, Gould Industries Ltd. is a North American leader in the manufacture of recycled plastics, film extrusion and private-label solutions for major retailers. Thanks to full vertical integration, Gould Industries Ltd. transforms millions of pounds of waste into sustainable, high-performance products every year.

SOURCE: Gould Industries Ltd., Frederico Panetta, CEO.

Camille Lapointe, [email protected]