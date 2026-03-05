MONTRÉAL, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Gould Industries is proud to announce a new partnership with RONA Inc., a leading player in Canada's residential renovation sector, for the launch of an innovative "grab-and-go" construction bag solution developed exclusively for the retailer's VALU+ brand.

Developed by the Quebec-based manufacturer, the product is now available in 114 corporate RONA and RONA+ stores across the country, as well as online at rona.ca, representing close to 15,000 units introduced to the market.

This agreement marks the culmination of an initiative fully conceived and developed by Gould Industries to offer DIYers a practical, eco-responsible solution made from recycled materials and accessible to all budgets.

An Idea Born in Montreal

Unlike traditional formats typically sold in bulk, this new solution from Gould Industries features a compact, user-friendly package that allows consumers to purchase a smaller quantity tailored to their needs. This solution will not only help limit waste, but also encourage more sustainable practices.

Sold in packs of five units, the product offers excellent value for money. It stands out for its high resistance, capable of lifting and transporting up to 200 pounds of debris or materials. Presented in a convenient pouch for easy storage and transport, it is ideally suited for smaller renovation projects.

"This is a product RONA had never offered before. The innovation was born here at Gould Industries. We approached RONA with a turnkey solution designed specifically for the VALU+ customer. Our goal was to create a product that is both accessible and practical. Having a company like RONA fully embrace our idea is a tremendous source of pride for our entire team," said Mike Leonardi, CEO at Gould Industries."

Locally Produced

Manufactured at the Anjou plant in Montréal, the new product line makes use of locally recycled materials, contributing directly to Quebec's circular economy. "We believe it's possible to innovate while staying competitive and responsible," said Leonardi. "That's precisely what this product is all about: maximum usefulness with minimal waste." The initiative will also generate tangible economic benefits, including the creation of approximately 10 well-paid, skilled jobs.

A Strategic Collaboration

On RONA's side, this new offering enhances the company's VALU+ brand with a practical solution. "At RONA, we are constantly looking for ways to create value for our customers. This partnership with Gould Industries aligns perfectly with this goal: a Quebec-designed innovation that is both affordable and responsible, and makes renovation projects easier for DIYers," said Amélie Savoie, Vice President, Merchandising at RONA Inc.

With this new partnership, Gould Industries continues to strengthen its position as a leader in manufacturing and waste management. This agreement marks the company's third such collaboration in the past year, following similar partnerships with Home Depot and Canadian Tire.

About Gould Industries

Founded in 1954 in Montreal, Gould Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of recycled plastics, film extrusion products, and private-label solutions for major retailers. Through full vertical integration, Gould Industries Ltee converts millions of pounds of waste each year into durable, high-performance products.

About RONA inc.

RONA Inc is a leading Canadian retailer in the residential renovation sector, with its head office in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA network operates and serves over 425 corporate and affiliated stores under the RONA+ and RONA brands. With a long and rich history, RONA has been supporting Canadians in their renovation and construction projects since 1939. The company boasts a team of 21,000 employees and is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone is encouraged to contribute. Thanks to its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, RONA is recognized as one of Canada's most environmentally responsible employers. To learn more about RONA Inc., please visit https://www.ronainc.ca/.

SOURCE: Gould Industries Ltee, Frederico Panetta, CEO; For More Information: Béatrice Vincent, TACT, Phone: 581-246-2147, Email: [email protected]