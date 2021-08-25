Gotodoctor.ca Welcomes Marilee Mark to its Advisory Board

Leading telemedicine provider, Gotodoctor.ca, adds Marilee Mark to advisory board of senior healthcare leaders.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Teledact Inc. (Gotodoctor.ca), a leading Canadian telemedicine provider, welcomes Marilee Mark to its advisory board. Ms. Mark brings a deep understanding and extensive experience in the healthcare and insurance industries.

"We are thrilled that Marilee has joined our Advisory Board. Her track record, and breadth of experience, across employee benefits, insurance, and health services, will provide valuable insights to our ongoing development," said Tommy Cheung, President, Teledact. "We look forward to working with her to further advance our employee virtual care programs and technologies. Marilee is joining an amazing group of advisors who are instrumental in helping develop the best growth strategies and opportunities for gotodoctor.ca."

Ms. Mark joins an advisory board composed of a diverse group of healthcare leaders with valuable experience and expertise. The board leverages its diverse industry knowledge across biotech, life sciences, patient care, clinical practice, insurance, employee benefits, and start-ups to help support the growth and development of gotodoctor.ca through its in-pharmacy and consumer virtual care platforms.

The advisory board includes:

Dr. Sarfaraz Banglawala, MD, MPH, FRCSC

Dr. Banglawala is an otolaryngologist-head & neck surgeon with William Osler Health System and Trillium Health Partners. He brings over 13 years of experience, holds the positions of Assistant Professor at McMaster University and Lecturer at the University of Toronto, and is a peer reviewer for multiple international research journals. With an extensive background in research methodology and data analysis, he is currently exploring surgical advancements through various medical technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Mr. Alan Fong

Mr. Fong is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Book4Time Inc., before this, he was the CTO at Dealer-Fx Group. He brings over 20 years of experience building and developing innovative and high-growth technology companies, including technology leadership and execution across various healthcare, telecom, and enterprise workload management verticals. With progressive responsibilities in the software industry, Alan is also very involved in the start-up ecosystem as an advisor and mentor to various start-ups, helping them stay focused on building customer value and preparing them to rapidly scale.

Dr. Pierre Geoffroy, MDCM, MSC, FCFP, DABAM

Dr. Geoffroy is the attending physician at several nursing homes and practices family medicine in Ontario and has a special interest in addictions and concomitant mental health disorders. He brings over 30 years of medical experience, including several years as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at McGill University. He also held several senior positions in research and development at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Pasteur, Biovail, and INC Research.

Mr. Arthur Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy brings over 35 years of experience in employee benefits and corporate health primarily in Canada. He currently consults for healthcare and health technology companies and has founded several health technology start-ups. Arthur has extensive experience in philanthropy and currently sits on the board of directors for Project Sunshine, The Learning Enrichment Foundation, and ReBOOT Canada.

Mr. Shawn Leslie

Mr. Leslie has over 40 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, with the last 28 years as President and CEO of The Leslie Group Limited whose primary focus is on group insurance and group retirement plans. The Leslie Group Limited was founded in 1992 to increase value for Canadian corporations in the employee benefits area and currently supports 650 employers. Shawn has a B.A. from the University of Manitoba and a CLU designation. He was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medallion in 2012.

Ms. Marilee Mark

Ms. Mark has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and insurance industries with a strong track record in leading teams accountable for product development, strategy, and marketing. She is currently an independent health and employee benefits consultant with a range of clients including a mental health service provider and digital pharmacy solution. Before this Marilee held senior positions at Sun Life, Manulife, Liberty Health, and AON Consulting. Marilee has held Advisory Board positions with the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA), Benefits Canada, Sanofi Healthcare Survey, and the Annual Northwind Health Insurance Forum.

Dr. Drew Taylor

Dr. Taylor is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Acorn Biolabs and before this, he spent several years as Chief Science Officer at Epic Capital Management working across the flourishing medtech start-up community. Before that, he was a part of Mount Sinai Hospital's Bioengineering of Skeletal Tissues Team and has been widely published across international medical journals with a specific focus on tissue engineering and sports medicine. He also enjoyed a career in professional baseball as a pitcher for both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies minor leagues, charting parallel paths simultaneously across professional sports and science.

About Teledact Inc.

Teledact (Gotodoctor.ca) is a leading telemedicine technology provider operating in health facilities, senior living centres, and pharmacies across Canada. Its virtual clinics in pharmacies enhance the patient experience by creating an integrated care model, to improve accessibility and patient outcomes. Teledact is supported by the renowned primary care clinic, Enhanced Care Clinic, which has also been the Preferred Provider of Physician and Medical Clinic Services for McKesson Retail Banner Group (over 2000 IDA, Guardian, Remedy'sRx and other independent pharmacies) since 2017. Gotodoctor.ca is a preferred virtual care provider on all McKesson Retail Banner Group and Rexall consumer-facing web portals.

