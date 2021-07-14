Gotodoctor.ca to provide on-demand virtual care services to frontline staff of Union Social Group restaurants

Wherever they are, USG staff will be able to see a physician virtually through gotodoctor.ca's secure platform, seven days a week. They will also have access to dedicated support staff to help coordinate care and assist with appointment bookings. If additional assessments or diagnostic equipment is required, staff can visit virtual care clinics located within a pharmacy, where pharmacists will work with virtual physicians to address their health needs. Through this employer health program, USG staff also benefit from member discounts on prescription and over-the-counter products at pharmacies across Canada.

"Ensuring the well-being of our staff is an important priority for us, especially these days," said George Kakaletris, President, Union Social Group. "Our new relationship with gotodoctor.ca helps provide additional health benefits for our staff and important access to care."

Statistics have shown that an average employee can miss 7 to 10 days of work, costing organizations thousands of dollars annually. Through this new relationship, gotdoctor.ca can address a variety of medical conditions, help with referrals, and provide prescriptions for any required medications. Employees and their families at USG will now be able to consult a physician about their concerns prior to going to work or school, providing better health supports and protection for themselves and others.

"We're very excited to work with the Union Social Group to help ensure their staff have improved access to health care, when they need it," said Tommy Cheung, President, Gotodoctor.ca. "For employees, having access to virtual physician care is crucial during these times and it enables organizations to remain competitive. Gotodoctor.ca is a cost-effective solution providing organizations with an added layer of protection for their employees, patrons, and business continuity."

About Union Social Group

The Union Social Group is focused on delivering a premium casual dining experience. With one Social Eatery location and four Union Social Eatery locations across the Greater Toronto Area, guests can enjoy the union of a casual eatery and lively gathering spot. The relaxed ambience, fresh food made daily, and focus on treating guests like neighbourhood regulars, makes the Union Social Group restaurants a popular destination. Founded in 2011, the Union Social Group has over 150 staff and is known for using high-quality fresh ingredients in the items on their popular and well-loved menu.

About Teledact Inc.

Teledact (Gotodoctor.ca) is a leading telemedicine technology provider that operates in health facilities, senior living centres, and pharmacies across Canada. Its virtual clinics in pharmacies enhance the patient experience by creating an integrated care model, to improve accessibility and patient outcomes. Teledact is supported by the renowned primary care clinic, Enhanced Care Clinic, which has also been the Preferred Provider of Physician and Medical Clinic Services for McKesson Retail Banner Group (over 2000 IDA, Guardian, Remedy'sRx and other independent pharmacies) since 2017. Gotodoctor.ca is a preferred virtual care provider on all McKesson Retail Banner Group and Rexall consumer-facing web portals.

