Gospelmania, Canadian's First French Broadcasted Gospel Competition
Sep 02, 2021, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following in the footsteps of American Idol and The Voice comes a brand-new concept for a singing competition, this time with gospel music! Gospelmania: a show with a jury of three professionals from the gospel Canadian music industry: Sylvie DesGroseilliers, Sebastian Demrey, and JeanJean, who have the daunting weekly task of evaluating the performances of the 18 contestants selected for this first edition. Broadcasted every Sunday on the specialty channel Natyf TV.
Without even knowing its origins, many people enjoy gospel music, which aims to spread a message of unity to the widest audience possible. "Gospelmania shares this goal, aspiring to breathe hope into the current period of political and economic upheaval. All while showcasing hidden talents that remain undiscovered by traditional gospel music.", explains Ronald Felix, Vice-President of marketing at Natyf TV.
The show will also feature special guests from Quebec's gospel music scene, such as the nationally well-known Jireh Gospel Choir or the talented Queenie Clement from Star Académie last edition, who believe that music is first and foremost a learning tool. Their hope is to inspire the contestants, as well as the audience, to become agents of positive change in their community.
Hosted by Micherose Philosca and Renée Joseph, Gospelmania airs every Sunday at 9:00 PM on Natyf TV. The first four episodes are available on Natyf's mobile app. For a sneak peak, watch a clip by clicking on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_acCkAd8vQ
About Natyf TV
Natyf TV is a Quebec-based specialty channel with a focus on diversity and the discovery of different cultures throughout the Francophone world. Already available to Bell subscribers and those of other Canadian cable operators.
www.facebook.com/natyftv
www.gospelmania.ca
www.natyf.com
SOURCE NATYF Inc.
For further information: 514-739-6464 / [email protected]
Share this article