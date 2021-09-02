Gospelmania, Canadian's First French Broadcasted Gospel Competition

The show will also feature special guests from Quebec's gospel music scene, such as the nationally well-known Jireh Gospel Choir or the talented Queenie Clement from Star Académie last edition, who believe that music is first and foremost a learning tool. Their hope is to inspire the contestants, as well as the audience, to become agents of positive change in their community.

Hosted by Micherose Philosca and Renée Joseph, Gospelmania airs every Sunday at 9:00 PM on Natyf TV. The first four episodes are available on Natyf's mobile app. For a sneak peak, watch a clip by clicking on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_acCkAd8vQ

About Natyf TV

Natyf TV is a Quebec-based specialty channel with a focus on diversity and the discovery of different cultures throughout the Francophone world. Already available to Bell subscribers and those of other Canadian cable operators.

