Gordon McKenzie appointed President and CEO of Canpotex

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Canpotex Limited (Canpotex) is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Gordon (Gord) McKenzie as President and Chief Executive Officer of Canpotex. The appointment is effective January 17, 2020.

"Gord is an outstanding leader with a proven ability to deliver strong operating and financial performance in an internationally-focused organization," said Joc O'Rourke, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company and Chair of Canpotex's Board of Directors. "The Board believes that Gord is the right choice to lead Canpotex."

Over the past 25 years, Gord has achieved success in a variety of senior global sales and marketing positions in the fertilizer sector. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global Sales with The Mosaic Company, which included responsibility for the company's global phosphate and North American potash sales and marketing. Gord will work closely with Canpotex's experienced leadership team to continue the company's focus on serving its customers in overseas potash markets with its world class marketing and logistics expertise.

"Canpotex is a great Canadian company with an outstanding team that has served overseas potash customers with excellence for almost 50 years. With Gord's appointment, Canpotex is well-positioned to continue to compete, and to succeed, in highly competitive overseas potash markets," said Ken Seitz, Executive Vice President and CEO of Potash of Nutrien and member of Canpotex's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Derek Gross for his steady leadership over the past three months as Canpotex's Acting President and CEO," added Joc O'Rourke. Derek will resume his role as Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy and will assist Gord during the transition.

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada, Canpotex is the world's largest supplier of potash overseas. On behalf of its Shareholders, Mosaic and Nutrien, Canpotex markets and delivers Canadian potash, a valuable fertilizer nutrient to overseas markets, helping the world grow more food. Annually, Canpotex transports potash to approximately 40 overseas countries — with the majority of its exports destined for Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

SOURCE Canpotex Limited

For further information: please contact: Natashia Stinka, Director, Public Affairs, 306-931-7534, [email protected]

