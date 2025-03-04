Gord Hicks C.M. Awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal

MARKHAM, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that our CEO Gordon Hicks C.M., has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal, in recognition of his decade long commitment and support and contributions to Kids Help Phone and Youth Mental Health advocacy across Canada.

The Coronation Medal commemorates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III as King of Canada. The medal is administered by the Chancellery of Honours at Rideau Hall, and recognizes exceptional Canadians that have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

Gord became actively involved in youth mental health, after the loss of his 19-year old son Cameron in a tragic traffic incident, in 2014. Cam had struggled with anxiety for many years, and to ensure his legacy of kindness lived on and that the lessons learned through supporting their son and brother for many years with his challenges could be shared with others, the Hicks family established the Cam's Kids Foundation. Over a period of 8 years Cam's Kids interacted with hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through its volunteer base of more than 2000 Ambassadors, serving as a peer-to-peer network to support and guide others that were struggling to cope with life. In 2019 Cam's Kids began partnering with Kids Help Phone to leverage their counselor support infrastructure in order to direct young people in need to find assistance whenever required. After a successful 5-year partnership, Cam's Kids merged its operations into Kids Help Phone in 2023. Gord has been an active member of the Kids Help Phone Board of Directors since 2019 and continues to advocate for mental health and wellness around the World.

Mental wellness has not only been a priority for Gord amongst youth but within the organization which he proudly leads it is also a foundational component.

"BGIS is committed to becoming the Healthiest Company in the World and a significant component to this mission is our mental health programs," Gord insists," We are establishing a BGIS network of trained Mental Health Leaders around the world, ensuring that our people leaders can effectively identify signs of distress in the workplace and then provide the necessary guidance and access to support."

BGIS is leading the Real Estate industry in establishing the healthiest indoor spaces for people to work, live and play, with its Blue Zone BuildingsTM . Program in an effort to enhance wellness within our communities and to ensure that we can build productive and economically prosperous nations for our future generations.

ABOUT BGIS:

BGIS, a portfolio company of CCMP Capital Advisors, L.P., is a global leader in integrated facility management services. With a combined team of more than 12,000 employees, BGIS relentlessly focuses on delivering innovative service solutions that create value for its clients. Globally, BGIS manages over 50,000 facilities totaling more than 600 million square feet across several markets including government, higher education, utilities, telecommunications, financial services, oil & gas, healthcare, and cloud enterprise. In addition to managing a diverse portfolio of corporate offices, retail, colleges, hospitals and industrial assets, BGIS is a world leader in the management of data centers and other critical environments.

SOURCE BGIS Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS)