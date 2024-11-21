Goose Digital Expands Digital Marketing Expertise with Acquisition of MoreSALES

Goose Digital acquires Cambridge, ON-based agency MoreSALES who offer digital marketing services for customers across Canada and the United States in a variety of industries including Manufacturing and Distribution.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Goose Digital, Canada's leading marketing performance agency, today announced the acquisition of MoreSALES , a Canadian boutique agency specializing in digital marketing and marketing automation services in commercial B2B verticals such as Manufacturing and Distribution. This strategic acquisition strengthens Goose Digital's service offering by adding new expertise and capabilities, talented senior marketers, and a strong customer base across several key verticals.

The acquisition is part of Goose Digital's multi-year growth strategy, which focuses on acquiring top marketing talent, further embedding itself within target verticals, and extending capabilities in key areas of digital marketing to provide market leading service offerings.

"The acquisition of MoreSALES reflects our commitment to continuous growth and expertise," said Michael Turcsanyi, CEO of Goose Digital. "Their team has developed an impressive reputation for delivering results, and we are excited to integrate their skills and knowledge into our company. Together, we'll be able to provide an even higher level of service to Goose Digital and MoreSALES clients."

Through this acquisition, Goose Digital will also welcome a number of new clients into its portfolio, expanding its presence in Manufacturing and Distribution verticals. This growth allows Goose Digital to offer a wider range of services, including Marketing Automation, Data & Insights, and Content Creation like podcasts and videos, which will benefit both existing and new clients.

"We are thrilled to join Goose Digital," said Mike Jennings, the former CEO of MoreSALES who will now act as VP of Strategic Growth for emerging industrial verticals. "Our shared values and commitment to delivering outstanding results make this a natural fit. Together, we'll be able to continue serving our clients with the same dedication while providing them with access to a deeper bench of marketing services to grow their businesses."

ABOUT GOOSE DIGITAL

Goose Digital is Canada's leading marketing performance agency. We create marketing campaigns that align with business objectives to help organizations drive revenue growth and return on marketing investment. Our marketing services stretch across strategy, digital marketing and acquisition, and marketing operations/technology to deliver the cross-channel, cross-platform experiences modern audiences require. With over 100 certifications and counting, we work with leading marketing technologies and channels like Act-On, HubSpot, Salesforce, Adobe Marketing, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and more to bolster B2B and B2C organizations' marketing presence.

Goose Digital has offices in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. For more information, visit www.goosedigital.com.

