Google, Tinder & Sex: Dating trends in 2019 aren't what they used to be, Trojan study finds

Mobile apps, online information, pleasure-focused innovation and even cannabis are all part of the mix when it comes to sex these days. That's the finding of a comprehensive survey of Canadian university students between 18 and 24 years old, conducted by TROJAN™ and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN).

Not only are young adults turning to the internet for both information and partners, they're seeking to enhance their sexual encounters by making use of cannabis, lubricants and textured condoms.

"New technology and new social trends impact on all aspects of life for young Canadians, and it's no different when it comes to sex," said Dr. Robin Milhausen, sexuality and relationships researcher at the University of Guelph and an investigator on the survey. "Whether it's using new innovations to find a partner or enhance the experience, the survey indicates students are exploring ways to increase pleasure."

Dr Google will see you now

When seeking sexual health information, Google (or other search engines) was the number one source by far, used by 71 per cent of women and 60 per cent of men. This compares to just 28 per cent of men and 38 per cent of women who turn to health care professionals. Friends were the third-place source (37 per cent for women, 28 per cent for men).

Hookups happen

Dating apps are a significant source for finding a partner, with roughly one in five respondents saying their last sexual encounter was with someone they met through an app like Tinder or Grindr (25 per cent of men and 18 per cent of women).





More than half of respondents (53 per cent) last had sex with their committed partner, i.e. someone they are either dating exclusively or living with. But others said their last partner was either a one-night stand (12 per cent) or a "friend with benefits" (12 per cent).

Sparking things up

Sexual products to enhance pleasure are popular – textured condoms were used by 21 per cent of respondents, personal lubricants were used by 20 per cent.





Both textured condoms and personal lubricants were more popular with respondents than the use of cannabis (7 per cent), porn (6 per cent), or alcohol (8 per cent) for the purpose of enhancing pleasure (each was used by 8 per cent of respondents).

Condom Use

Condom use among young Canadians has held consistent over the last six years, with slightly more than half of survey respondents (52 per cent) saying they used a condom during their last sexual encounter in Trojan-sponsored surveys conducted in 2013 and 2019.





There has been a significant shift among women with respect to concern about contracting a sexually transmitted infection. The number of women who said they are "not at all concerned" about getting an STI has more than doubled, from 20 per cent in 2013 to 43 per cent in this year's survey. The male perspective remained consistent, with slightly less than 30 per cent of respondents expressing this view.





However, Canada is currently seeing increasing rates of STIs across the country, so it is important that sexually active women and men are educated about using condoms to help protect against both unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) 1





is currently seeing increasing rates of STIs across the country, so it is important that sexually active women and men are educated about using condoms to help protect against both unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) This is especially true for Canadians between 20-24 years old, as rates of common STIs are highest among this demographic. In this age group, from 2007 to 2016, chlamydia rates rose 49% and gonorrhea rates rose 81%.2

So much about sex and relationships has changed over time, but the protection and pleasure which TROJANTM condoms deliver remains a constant. Exploring and enjoying with confidence is key to enjoyment and satisfaction!

Funded by TROJAN™, this comprehensive survey of the sexual health of Canadian university students varying in sexual orientation, aged 18 to 24, was designed by researchers at the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) and the University of Guelph. Findings are based on data from 1472 young adults from more than 50 universities across Canada, who completed a 64-item online survey. The survey was conducted by Leger Marketing.

To learn more about TROJAN™ please visit trojan.ca, for more information on SIECCAN please visit sieccan.org.

1 https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/sti-rates-canada-1.5230987 2 Update on Sexually Transmitted Infections in Canada, 2016. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/publications/diseases-conditions/update-sexually-transmitted-infections-canada-2016.html

About TROJAN™



TROJAN™ is Canada's #1 Sexual Wellness brand. Trusted for over 100 years. TROJAN™ offers a wide range of premium quality Condoms, Personal Lubricants and Vibrators. Trojan™ latex condoms are made from premium quality latex to help reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Every condom is electronically tested to help ensure reliability. TROJAN™ Lubricants offer a wide selection of water-based and silicone-based lubricants that can help enhance intimacy and pleasure. TROJAN™ Vibrations is a line of high-quality vibrators and rings, offering unique features including multiple speeds, pulse patterns and a variety of sizes and sensual designs. TROJAN™ is committed to investing in public health efforts to support sexual health. For more information, visit www.Trojan.ca.

About SIECCAN

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and corporate partners to promote the sexual and reproductive health of Canadians.

SOURCE TROJAN

For further information: about the survey or its findings please contact: Caitlin Crawford, Veritas Communications, Email: crawford@veritasinc.com, Phone: 416.504.8733