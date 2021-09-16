Google Cloud Virtually Opens The Market

The Toronto region joins 27 existing Google Cloud regions connected via Google's high-performance network, helping organizations better serve their users and customers around the world. In combination with Montreal, customers now benefit from access to Google's advanced technology solutions, improved disaster recovery options and the ability to store data locally to maintain data sovereignty. Learn more about Canada's newest Google Cloud region here.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Keira Anderson, [email protected]