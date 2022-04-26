TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Montreal-based performance marketing agency, WebTmize, is proud to participate in the Think Global 2022 livestream series Fireside Chat event , distinguishing itself as the sole digital marketing agency invited to be on the panel.

This milestone event is part of an ongoing partnership as a Premium Partner with Google. During the live-streamed thirty-minute Fireside Chat on Thursday, April 21, Abdo Mazloum, Founder & CEO of WebTmize, was in conversation with Michele Romanow (CEO Clearco), Paul Cowan (CMO, Freshbooks), and Kirsten Thibault (International Growth Expert, Google).

Selected by Google, the panel of expert industry leaders - all operating from Canada - discussed the challenges and advantages of expanding internationally and offered crucial insight into the advantageous tools Google offers to simplify such growths.

"Expanding internationally is an opportunity for any business that is already doing well in their local market and be strategic in the selection of the new markets by leveraging tools like Google Analytics, Google Trends and Market Finder," says Abdo Mazloum - CEO & Founder of WebTmize.

The main challenges identified include the high cost related to adapting products and services to various languages, establishing brand awareness, and building trust with a new customer base when social proof proves different from market to market.

The event was live-streamed to C & B-level executives at Canadian companies and agencies who are looking to unlock growth for their business or clients thanks to the opportunities International and Google can offer them.

About WebTmize

WebTmize leverages data analytics in the optimization of all aspects of online marketing. Our team consists of highly skilled paid media professionals, search engine optimization specialists, creative graphic designers, web developers and social media experts, who are eager to take on new challenges and address all of your digital marketing needs and make your business visible to millions of potential customers surfing the web every day.

SOURCE WebTmize

For further information: Mélissa Santos-Grenier, Director Of Business Development, 418-281-0905, [email protected]