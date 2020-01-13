Goodwood Conservation Association Wins Appeal Against Controversial Uxbridge Grain Mill

GOODWOOD (UXBRIDGE), ON, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Goodwood Conservation Association (GCA) is very pleased to announce today that it has won its Appeal against the Township of Uxbridge's Zoning By-law 2019-054 (Grainboys Holdings Inc.).

In this by-law, Mayor Dave Barton and Council unanimously approved an application from Grainboys to build a 40,000 sq ft, 6-story, high-hazard industrial milling operation on Prime Agricultural land on the protected Oak Ridges Moraine in the Hamlet of Goodwood. It was opposed by 93% of Goodwood residents because of serious environmental, conservation and public safety concerns.

On January 7, 2020, The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) of Ontario ruled in case #PL190228 that the GCA Appeal is Allowed. The ruling came after the Applicant decided to withdraw its application. There will be no Grainboys mill built in Goodwood.

The GCA had compiled over 1,000 pages in preparation for its appeal submission, including affidavits from planning experts challenging the Township's zoning approval on 24 separate errors and omissions by both Durham Region and Township officials.

When asked to comment on the victory, Association President, Conrad Richter reflected "We are very pleased with this outcome, and how so many have rallied together in support of our cause of maintaining healthy, safe and livable communities. This victory serves as an example for other hamlets and townships also committed to Conservation and responsible Municipal Planning."

The Goodwood Conservation Association wishes to thank all members and concerned residents across Uxbridge for their much needed support in this fight. Together, we have won.

