Goodstack Unveils its All-in-One Impact Suite to Transform Corporate Giving and Social Impact

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Goodstack, the global leader in verifications for nonprofits, education, healthcare and social enterprises, has announced the launch of its all-in-one impact suite. This platform allows organizations to manage corporate grants, customer donations, workplace giving and volunteering, eliminating complexity and unifying all impact initiatives in one place.

Designed for scale and simplicity, Goodstack's impact suite helps companies track, measure, and grow their programs without juggling multiple tools. Social impact teams can move beyond manual operations and focus on strategy, supported by automation, centralized reporting and actionable insights tailored to their goals.

A Unified Platform for Greater Impact

Goodstack's flexible, all-in-one platform streamlines corporate social impact programs, making it easy to manage and measure impact globally. The platform offers four key solutions: corporate grants, customer donations, workplace giving and employee volunteering, all powered by industry-leading verification and global disbursement rails that enable rapid, accurate and transparent payments to nonprofits worldwide.

Global organizations like Atlassian, Canva and monday.com use Goodstack to confidently scale their impact—ensuring their programs are both efficient and deeply meaningful.

"We're extremely excited to introduce our complete platform to the world" said Henry Ludlam, CEO and founder of Goodstack. "Organizations have told us they need a single, powerful platform to manage and scale their impact efforts globally and locally, without the complexity of multiple systems. We built Goodstack's suite to meet that need, ensuring businesses can maximize their social impact effortlessly."

Key Solutions of the Goodstack Impact Suite:

Grants management to streamline your grant programs from application to impact reporting.

to streamline your grant programs from application to impact reporting. Customer donations to integrate customer-facing donation experiences directly into your checkout flow.

to integrate customer-facing donation experiences directly into your checkout flow. Workplace giving to enable donation matching, volunteering, fundraiser creation and employee rewards.

to enable donation matching, volunteering, fundraiser creation and employee rewards. Employee volunteering to facilitate opportunity creation and skills-based match-making.

to facilitate opportunity creation and skills-based match-making. Verification to confirm eligibility and compliance of mission-driven organizations for in-kind and monetary donations.

Goodstack will showcase its corporate grants, customer donations, workplace giving and volunteering solutions at Engage for Good, April 22-24 in Palm Springs. Join us on April 24th at 11:30am for a featured session with Atlassian: Movers, Shakers, & Changemakers: Innovating Employee Engagement for Greater Impact.

For more information, visit goodstack.io.

About Goodstack

Goodstack is revolutionizing corporate impact by enabling businesses to embed giving into everything they do. From employee giving and volunteering to grants management and customer donations, Goodstack's platform makes it effortless to drive social good at scale. Headquartered in London, with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Sydney, Goodstack supports over 12 million causes worldwide through its extensive nonprofit and educational database.

