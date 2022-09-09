Goodly Cloud joins L-SPARK BootCamp after being shortlisted for SaaS Accelerator

Goodly Cloud launched on the 1st of September, 2022 with a mission to make hardware lifecycle management simple and insightful. On September 6th it joined the L-SPARK BootCamp to get pitch-ready in the lead up to Selection Day which will take place on September 28th.

PLANTAGENET, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Goodly Cloud, a Canadian-based company, has officially joined the L-SPARK BootCamp after being shortlisted and will have an opportunity to earn its spot in the L-SPARK Accelerator Program on September 28th.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with the L-SPARK team and eco-system to perfect our pitch. We feel that timing is optimal, since it lines up with the launch of Goodly Cloud's MVP. We look forward to collaborating with members of the Ottawa SaaS community." said Phil Alexandre, CEO of Goodly Cloud.

Exterior view of Goodly Cloud's headquarters where SaaS for Hardware Lifecycle Management is developed. (CNW Group/Goodly Cloud)

The L-SPARK BootCamp is an important milestone as Goodly Cloud continues to raise funding to develop its offering and reach Product Market Fit.

Goodly Cloud is currently focused on launching an early access version of its B2B SaaS. This software is focused on helping organizations managed the lifecycle of their IT hardware. Goodly Cloud will make IT hardware asset management more intuitive.

About Goodly Cloud

Goodly Cloud is a team of passionate individuals who detected a problem in the way organizations manage they hardware's lifecycle and decided to find a solution. Their intense research, dedication, and hard work laid the foundation of Goodly Cloud. Goodly Cloud helps organizations take control of their hardware's lifecycle while enabling users to have a positive impact on the world. The team at Goodly Cloud is conscientiously pursuing its mission to make hardware lifecycle management more efficient, smooth, and predictable.

SOURCE Goodly Cloud

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Mr. Phil Alexandre at [email protected]