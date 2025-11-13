Funding supports rapid expansion of Canada's leading vertical farming company as demand for Canadian-grown produce surges

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - GoodLeaf Farms , Canada's only national and largest vertical farming operator, has completed an equity financing totaling $52 million, to expand the production capacity of GoodLeaf's farms in Alberta and Quebec and establish a new research and development centre in Ontario.

The past year was transformational for GoodLeaf Farms, marked by accelerated growth and a sharp increase in demand for its Canadian-grown baby greens, microgreens, and blends across Canada. Combined with the launch of its Agricultural Centre of Excellence in Guelph, Ontario as a new hub for research and development, the company is well positioned to lead the vertical farming industry into a strong and viable future.

"We entered 2025 with incredible momentum, and by April, demand for our products nearly doubled as Canadians from coast to coast embraced Canadian-grown greens," said Andy O'Brien, CEO of GoodLeaf Farms. "With this new funding, we will double the capacity of our two largest farms in 2026, giving Canadians even greater access to premium, locally grown baby greens and nutrient dense microgreens."

Investor confidence drives new investments to bolster Canadian food security, sustainability

This funding round included investments from new and existing shareholders including Farm Credit Canada (FCC) , Power Sustainable Lios and McCain Foods.

"FCC is proud to deepen our partnership with GoodLeaf, supporting Canada's growing appetite for locally produced, fresh food," said Adam Smalley, Managing Director of FCC Capital. "GoodLeaf's innovative approach is exactly what Canada needs to drive productivity, strengthen our food economy and ensure a reliable supply of fresh produce for families nationwide. By investing in forward-thinking businesses like GoodLeaf, FCC is helping secure Canada's food future for generations to come."

"The ability to raise funds in today's market speaks to the confidence investors have in vertical farming as a key solution to Canada's food security challenges, and the key operational and financial milestones GoodLeaf has achieved," said Jonathan Belair, Managing Partner of Power Sustainable Lios. "We're proud to support Canadian companies like GoodLeaf that are reimagining the future of our food system and driving sustainable agriculture forward."

Part of the new investment will support the creation of a new research and development centre in Ontario focused on developing more sustainable and efficient growing practices across GoodLeaf's three vertical farms.

"McCain Foods is a homegrown Canadian success story; we invest in fellow Canadian innovators transforming agriculture and advancing sustainability. From the early days, we have been a key partner in GoodLeaf's development, and we're excited to continue supporting their mission," said Charlie Angelakos, Vice President, Global External Affairs and Sustainability of McCain Foods.

About GoodLeaf Farms

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh, sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense produce anywhere in the world, 365 days of the year. Leveraging its unique IP and experience, GoodLeaf has built and operates three commercial scale farms across Canada supplying products to leading retailers and food service operators. GoodLeaf has ongoing collaboration programs with multiple universities in Canada, the USA and Europe, as well as several other partners in the commercial sector. Learn more at goodleaffarms.com.

About Power Sustainable Lios

Power Sustainable Lios ("Lios") is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in mid-market agri-food businesses across North America. We partner with founders and management teams by bringing patient, committed capital and hands-on food-sector operating expertise to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence. Leveraging deep industry networks and a repeatable value-creation playbook, we help build scaled, resilient platforms. Lios is part of Power Sustainable, a multi-strategy asset manager. Learn more at powersustainablelios.com.

About Farm Credit Canada (FCC)

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 20,000 people, operates 49 production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers and generates annual sales in excess of $16 billion CAD. Learn more at mccain.com.

For more information: Katie Duklas - [email protected]