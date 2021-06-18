Good2Go Corp. Announces Filing of Filing Statement and Update on the Closing of the Qualifying Transaction

TSXV: GOTO-P.V

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Good2Go Corp. ("G2G" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in respect of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with NowVertical Group, Inc. ("NVG") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.

In accordance with the previously announced business combination agreement dated March 22, 2021, Good2Go (US) Corp., a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of G2G, will merge with NVG and the security holders of NVG will become security holders of G2G. G2G will issue class A subordinate voting shares ("SVS") and class B proportionate voting shares ("PVS") to security holders of NVG, in accordance with their jurisdiction of residence. Each SVS will entitle the holder to one vote per share and each PVS will entitle the holder to the number of votes equal to the number of SVS into which each PVS is convertible (namely 100 SVS). The SVS and PVS otherwise have the same features. It is the parties' intention that the SVS will be listed on the TSXV following the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. G2G will change its name to "NowVertical Group Inc.".

The Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on or about June 29, 2021. Completion of the Qualifying Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including final approval of the TSXV. Trading in the common shares of the Company is presently halted and will remain halted until completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Filing Statement

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, G2G has filed a filing statement dated June 18, 2021 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About NVG

NVG, a Delaware corporation, was formed on September 22, 2020 and has since acquired two existing operating businesses, with histories dating back to 2014 and 2019 respectively. With a focus on scaling NVG's current efforts in the global automotive and government verticals, coupled with an acquisition strategy focused on profitable and accretive data analytics software and services companies in other under-utilized data rich industries, NVG is positioned to be an invaluable tool for executives and government actors to make data informed decisions affecting billions of people globally.

About G2G

G2G was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 28, 2018 and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. G2G has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. G2G's only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. Shares of G2G are currently halted from trading on the TSXV and trading is not expected to resume until closing of the Qualifying Transaction. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All information contained in this press release with respect to G2G and NVG was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

For further information: regarding Good2Go Corp. please contact: James Cassina, President, [email protected]; For more information regarding NowVertical Group, Inc., please contact: Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]