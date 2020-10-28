Good News eBook FINDING THE LIGHT is Vitamin 'D' for the Soul

Author Alli Mang shares, "We brought nearly 100 participants together to help bring out the hopeful ideas on how to move forward from this devastating pandemic. I lost my business completely when COVID-19 hit our shores, and like millions of people around the world, I was struggling to figure out how to cope. That's why I created this book. Life is about legacy. Part of our responsibility as leaders is to pay this knowledge forward. The youth charities we have aligned with have significant meaning to me as they involve grief support for children and youth, entrepreneurship, the performing arts, film and television and mentorship for aspiring athletes."

4-time author Alli Mang has been telling stories for more than 35 years on camera, on stage and on the page. She was Canada's first Ivory Girl when campaigns started celebrating the beauty of Moms. She launched a home and lifestyle line selling more than $40 million LIVE on the worldwide shopping channel platform as well as being the only Canadian entrepreneur featured in the 2020 U.S. National magazine, Where Women Create Work. Alli is a master on camera instructor teaching professionals how to make a lasting impact online, on camera and on the page.

$11.99 per eBook download. 50% of every purchase is directed to 3 youth-focused charities:

Lighthouse offers hope and encouragement to grieving children, teens and their families by providing a safe space to share feelings, thoughts and experiences with others who truly understand.



LemonAID Warriors is an award-winning non-profit founded by youth activists, to inspire and empower the next generation of compassionate leaders.



One World Stage and Screen makes high quality training accessible to aspiring youth who lack the financial resources to access the education and mentorship necessary to cultivate their talent in the performing arts, film & television and sports.

