good natured® and Jones Healthcare Group™ are Transforming Canada's Pharmaceutical Industry with Innovative Plant-based Packaging

With the price of petroleum-based plastics rising rapidly, the decision to make the switch to plant-based packaging is even more easy and affordable for companies like Jones, who focus on circular design for their products and services.

Now, more than ever, consumers are concerned about waste, plastic pollution, and depletion of natural resources. They seek out brands who use packaging that's minimal yet protective, recyclable, reusable and made from renewable and/or recycled materials. The 2021 Global Buying Green Report found that 67% of consumers want products they purchase to be sustainably packaged in recyclable materials. The study also found that over half (54%) of respondents consider the packaging when choosing products, and that younger consumers (ages 44 and under) are leading the charge in the demand for more sustainable options.

"Together with good natured®, we are transforming medication adherence packaging into a more sustainable offering with Bio-PET", says Trevor Noye, Senior VP of Medication Adherence. "Jones embraces our responsibility for impact on the environment, communities and consumers – and we're committed to continuous improvement in sustainable packaging and development, while creating value for all of our stakeholders."

good natured® CEO, Paul Antoniadis adds "We offer choices for our customers when they choose plant-based packaging, depending on whether a compostable or recyclable design best suits the life cycle of their products. We're focused on helping many industries embrace sustainable, plant-based packaging innovations that meet their business and sustainability objectives. We do this by reimagining materials, design, supply chain and availability of plant-based packaging that safeguards personal health and the health of our environment."

good natured® will be exhibiting at the Healthcare Pack Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, Lower South Hall from September 27 to 29, 2021, join us at booth #6727A to experience our packaging options including this sustainable pill blister packaging.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About Jones Healthcare Group

Jones Healthcare Group is a world-class provider of progressive packaging and medication dispensing solutions. For over a century the company's partnerships, knowledge and expertise across healthcare sectors have provided insights and opportunities for clients in response to evolving market needs.

Jones has been a long-time, trusted partner to some of the most recognized global pharmaceutical and wellness brands and the largest pharmacy groups across the world. The company's full-service and integrated offering includes graphic and CAD design, print and conversion for folding cartons, pressure sensitive labels and smart packaging, blistering, bottling, pouching, convenience vial filling and secondary packaging services, as well as a range of medication dispensing and delivery products.

From packaging that protects and informs, to new platforms that improve consumer outcomes – Jones Healthcare Group is packaging the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.joneshealthcaregroup.com.

