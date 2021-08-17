good natured Products Inc. Expands Line of Plant-based Kitchen Products

good natured ® focuses its consumer product development on creating frequently used, everyday household items that make it easy and affordable for people to switch to plant-based and make a positive environmental impact. The Company continues to build its range of earth-friendly consumer products and carve out its share of the US $150 billion fast moving consumer goods ("FMCG") market, 25% of which is now made up of sustainable goods.* As always, good natured ® has developed these latest products to look and perform just like traditional petroleum-based options with the added benefit of being made from annually renewable resources and without BPAs, phthalates and other chemicals of concern.

Designed to replace petroleum-based trash liners and offered in the most popular size in North America, good natured® Plant-based Tall Bin Bags are made of USDA Certified Bio-based LDPE that is manufactured with annually renewable sugarcane. In the US market alone, household trash liners represent a $1.7+ billion annual opportunity with 50% of the US population using 25 or more bags per month.**

Similarly, good natured® Plant-based Zipper Bags, in the most popular freezer and sandwich formats, are made of Bio-LDPE offering the same strength and durability of traditional brand-name zipper bags and contain no chemicals of concern that are potentially harmful to humans and the planet. With almost 75% of the US population using 3-5 zipper bags per week,** these are exactly the type of fast-moving products that retailers embrace to drive frequent repeat visits to their stores and higher spend per customer.

Complementing these items to offer a more complete assortment for retailers, good natured® also launched a collection of Compostable Tableware, which includes all the most popular household party and picnic items, including plates, bowls, hot cups and cutlery. Made from tree-free fiber, heat-resistant PLA and SFI paperboard, this assortment fulfills the need for holiday and seasonal partyware, which is rebounding quickly as COVID restrictions are lifting. Of note, the premium, heavy duty cutlery is certified compostable, 97% plant-based and can even withstand multiple runs through the dishwasher, making what's often a disposable item into something reusable and even more eco-friendly. Demand for environmentally friendly tableware is particularly high amongst millennials as upwards of 61% are willing to pay more for a more sustainable alternative**.

"We are laser focused on our promise to make it easy and affordable for our retailers and their customers to switch to plant-based products," noted Paul Antoniadis, Chair and CEO of good natured®. "By growing our assortment and offering of affordable plant-based options, we're providing a strong incentive and opportunity for our retail partners to make a collective positive environmental impact that also makes sense for their business. We believe this is a big part of what makes good natured® unique in the marketplace and is reflected with our strong revenue growth that our team has been able to achieve to date."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

