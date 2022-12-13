good natured Products Inc. Appoints New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Spencer to the good natured® board of directors, effective December 13, 2022.

Recognized for his extensive involvement and commitment to entrepreneurs and the community, Mr. Spencer is a sought-after expert on technology, venture capital funding, and high-growth commercialization, including outsourcing, e-commerce and intellectual property law.

As past Co-Leader of the Start-Up & Emerging Company Services group at Fasken, a major multinational law firm, Keith's expertise and industry leadership have earned him recognition and honors such as Best Lawyers in Canada for Technology Law (2012-2023), Best Lawyers in Canada for Information Technology Law (2009-2023), and Vancouver Technology Law Lawyer of the Year (2015). Keith is also the recipient of the BC Technology Industry Association's Bill Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award for his exemplary efforts and passion for entrepreneurs.

Mr. Spencer has served on numerous emerging technology boards and represented many of British Columbia's most successful technology companies and/or their investors through multiple rounds of funding, periods of exceptional commercial growth, and has acted for management and shareholders in many of British Columbia's highest profile technology M&A transactions.

Subsequent to this announcement and as noted in the Company's information circular relating to its Annual General Meeting in July 2022, Mr. Michael Thomson will retire from the Company's board of directors on or about December 31, 2022.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Thomson, who has served with utmost dedication on our board since we first went public in 2015. We will certainly miss his vast expertise, boundless energy and guidance as we evolved on the TSX Venture Exchange," said Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair & CEO of good natured®. "We're equally thrilled to welcome Keith with his extensive experience advising companies with ambitious commercial growth objectives, like ourselves."

"I share Paul and his team's passion for finding new ways to make everyday products and packaging from renewable materials that are recyclable or biodegradable," stated Keith Spencer. "I've long believed in the Company's vision to commercialize innovative biotechnology that can reduce plastic pollution and was an early investor prior to the Company going public. I'm looking forward to joining the board and rolling up my sleeves to help good natured® take its next big steps."

Paul Antoniadis added: "At our heart, good natured® is a technology company that's combining industry-leading plant-based material expertise with consumer-oriented supply chains and sales channels to make cleantech more accessible to the mainstream market. For those who know Keith personally, you know his approachable – I'll say it, "good natured" – style of doing business will keep us centred on our objective of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company and maximizing our positive environmental impact."

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

Learn more about good natured® at goodnaturedproducts.com

