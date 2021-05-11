good natured Products Inc. Announces Canada's First Compostable & Microwavable Plant-based Packaging to Address Proposed Ban on Single-use Take Out Containers

The Canadian Federal government has announced plans to regulate and/or ban certain single-use plastic items starting in December 2021, including a proposed ban on foodservice ware made from "problematic plastic that is hard to recycle", such as black take-out containers used frequently by restaurants and grocers. The proposed ban also recognizes "innovative technologies to improve the environmental outcomes of some single-use products. For example, the use of compostable, bio-based, or biodegradable plastics …" [1]

Minimizing waste and environmental impact is top of mind for both consumers and organizations, yet at the same time the widespread effect of COVID-19 has led to higher requirements to protect food in grocery stores and increased demand for take-out from restaurants due to rolling restrictions on in-restaurant dining. This, in combination with growing government and corporate mandates, is driving demand for innovative packaging solutions that do less harm to the planet and human health.

Packaging made from renewable materials that can be commercially composted at the end of its useful life is considered a viable option to create a closed loop, zero-waste solution. This is especially true in foodservices applications, where traces of food and oils on packaging can make them problematic for easy recycling, regardless of the material they're made from.

Compounding the recylability issue, some traditional petroleum-based plastics have been found to contain chemicals of concern, like BPAs and phthalates, which pose the risk of leaching when heated. Heat resistant plant-based options with no chemicals of concern were not previously viable due to high price points. In an environment where restaurants are fighting to survive, absorbing substantially higher costs in operations is simply not an option.

Working with its recently acquired in-house manufacturing facilities, Shepherd and IPF, along with our team members across engineering, packaging and product development, the Company today announced it will be presenting its new and innovative Microwavable To Go Containers at the Grocery and Specialty Foods West virtual tradeshow. These containers are designed to be compostable, are made from 97% plant-based materials and contain no chemicals of concern that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment. With leak resistance and durability in line with traditional plastic options, good natured® Microwavable To Go Containers are suitable for hot foods and microwave re-heating. This is one of the first available hot food packaging options on the market that combines the zero-waste benefits of commercial composting with affordable price points, and has Canadian innovation written all over it.

The Company is launching the most popular 16, 24 and 32 oz formats in a variety of trending 2021 colours with interchangeable leak-resistant lids – a crystal clear lid for grocers to maximize product visualization and a translucent lid suitable for microwave heating, which is particularly appealing for restaurant and take-out applications.

"We've been collaborating on the commercialization of certified compostable, microwavable technology for several years, and now we have a commercially viable, affordable product that is ready for launch," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "The demand for secure storage and transport of food that is respectful of the environment, in combination with increasing emergence of single-use plastic bans meant we needed to get our plant-based microwavable technology across the finish line. We're very excited to be launching these Microwavable To Go Containers and wish to express our sincere appreciation to our newest good natured® team members at our Shepherd and IPF facilities who jumped in and have played an integral role in bringing this to reality!"

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 385 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

Government of Canada's "A proposed integrated management approach to plastic products to prevent waste and pollution DISCUSSION PAPER"

