good natured Products Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerry Biggs to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023.

Kerry's appointment is the culmination of an extensive search process initiated to address the planned retirement of the Company's current CFO, Kevin Leong, who has been part of the good natured® team since 2017. Kevin will be supporting an orderly transition of responsibilities in the role of Vice President, Finance and Accounting for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

With over 25 years of finance and business experience, Kerry has held a variety of senior roles in both early-stage and established public companies across diverse industries from transportation to apparel. He has held two CFO positions with companies listed on both the Toronto Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange and was previously Vice President, Treasurer at lululemon athletica with responsibility for capital markets, liquidity, treasury, insurance and risk activities for the NASDAQ-listed company.

Kerry has also served as Vice President, Finance of GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. and was responsible for all finance related activities for GCT's container terminal operations. He previously held senior roles at Finning International Inc. with responsibilities for corporate finance, financial risk management, financial planning and analysis, cash and banking, and corporate tax initiatives for the company's global operations.





"We're very pleased to have Kerry join the Company to take the next steps on our ambitious growth plan," stated Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair & CEO of good natured®. "I believe his unique blend of finance and business experience, as well as direct exposure working in both start-up and established public company structures, positions him well to build the systems and processes to scale our operational capabilities and support our goal of becoming North America's leader in plant-based products."

"I'm excited to be joining good natured® and look forward to applying my background and expertise to lead the Company's finance team through the next stages of growth," said Kerry Biggs. "It's a unique opportunity to be part of an organization that's committed to building a great business that also does good for the environment, and it allows me to deploy my varied past experiences, plus my passion for building and leading great teams, into creating a world-class finance capability for the Company."

Paul Antoniadis added: "Kevin Leong has played a key role on our executive team and guided us successfully through tremendous growth from very early revenue stages to where we are today. I'm incredibly grateful for Kevin's ongoing commitment and supporting Kerry to successfully transition into his new role before starting his well-deserved retirement."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

