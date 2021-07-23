good natured Products Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP), a North American leader in earth-friendly plant-based products, announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated June 11, 2021 were elected as directors of good natured®, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or until their successors are appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Paul Antoniadis 66,565,974 96.08% 2,714,968 Jim Zadra 68,191,569 98.43% 1,089,373 Michael Thomson 68,192,966 94.43% 1,087,976 Joel Marsh 68,157,316 98.38% 1,123,626

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan.

Under the terms of the Incentive Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval of amendments to the Incentive Plan, including increasing the number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Incentive Plan from 18,720,470 to 21,529,801 Common Shares, being 10% of the aggregate number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company as at June 9, 2021, and making other changes to bring the plan into compliance with current TSX-V policies, as summarized in the Management Information Circular dated July 11, 2021.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured ® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of eco-friendly options made from plants instead of petroleum. We're all about making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to switch to better everyday products® made from renewable materials and free from chemicals of concern.

Part of the sustainable consumer goods market, good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale and retail channels, including our own e-commerce stores. From plant-based home organization products to compostable food containers, bioplastic industrial supplies and medical packaging, we're focused on delivering a great customer experience to make more plant-based products readily accessible to more people as the path to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Natured Products

Related Links

https://goodnaturedproducts.ca/

