Good Gamer Licenses On-Chain, Secure, Verifiably Fair Giveaway/Raffle Management Solution to Fork Gaming

The solution consists of smart contracts, a consumer facing website, as well as an admin interface and leverages Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, allowing Fork Gaming to run on-chain, secure, fair, verifiable raffles for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT project contests.

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network built on Ethereum and is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink VRF provides next-generation tamper-proof randomness to smart contract applications, ensuring that users can verify giveaway competitions independently. By integrating the industry leading Chainlink VRF, Good Gamer can provide Chosen Ones community members and eligible contest participants with simple, secure, and entirely random giveaways.

Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution includes:

A smart contract that uses Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, in order to determine giveaway winners for giveaways.

An admin page where a wallet is connected, and admin can initiate a new giveaway specifying a name, and number of winner spots for giveaway.

A customer facing page that shows all giveaways. The Giveaway name and the NFT number(s) (and wallet address associated) of the winners

"Fork Gaming's main priority is to provide our communities with a trustworthy, transparent, and verifiable on-chain experience, making the technology Good Gamer is developing essential and Chainlink is an obvious solution to solve the problems NFT projects face when conducting contests," said Fork Gaming CEO Diego "By licensing Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution, which prioritizes fairness and transparency to determine winners, we can ensure all of the Chosen Ones contests and giveaways are auditable, tamper-proof and completely random."

Following the upcoming Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT mint day on April 1 and public sale on April 3, Fork Gaming will be hosting a series of giveaways right before the characters are revealed on April 8. Fork Gaming will use Good Gamer's solution to raffle off two of the most iconic NFTs on the market, a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT and a CryptoPunk. The price of each of the NFTs are US$367,000 and US$230,000 respectively.

"I can't tell you how excited we are about Fork Gaming's upcoming Chosen Ones mint day and NFT giveaways," said Good Gamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa. "There have been so many exciting NFT projects lately that have sold out within days, like the World of Women Galaxy NFTs, or even minutes, like the Impostors NFTs. We believe the Chosen Ones NFT collection has the ability to garner the same massive response from the community and are looking forward to the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunk giveaways. We have not seen any other NFT projects hosting giveaways as large as this."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and blockchain game developer. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer is also the creator and developer for the Chosen Ones auto-battler game and has developed a suite of NFT blockchain related products.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

About Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming

Fork Gaming is the game publisher of the Chosen Ones NFTs and the future P2E blockchain game. The Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes are a collection of 10,000 programmatically generated NFTs uniquely crafted from hand-drawn images. Fork Gaming has a proven track record in the gaming industry with partnerships with professional gamers and its roster of influencers.

