Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Successful Completion of OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTC: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming tournament management platform operator and mobile game and NFT play-to-earn blockchain-based game developer, is pleased to announce that it has complete its listing on the U.S. trading market with its common shares being posted on the OTCQB and will commence trading on February 4, 2022 under the symbol "GGAMF." The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GOOD."

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Trading on this US marketplace provides Good Gamer's current and future US-based investors greater access to data, home country disclosure, ease of trading and transparency.

"We are pleased to announce that we have met all requirements and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list from the Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier for trading," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for the company and we are confident the uplisting will bring added value to our shareholders."

The Company is also in the final stages of having its common shares made eligible for book-entry and depository services from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." DTC eligibility once approved is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring of the common shares of the Company, to enhance the liquidity in the United States.

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc . (TSXV:GOOD) (OTC:GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and mobile game and NFT Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its mobile Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "TMP") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real cash prizes. Good Gamer has developed multiple blockchain applications including an NFT character generator, NFT minting software, and smart contract generator to create non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), artwork, characters and Play-to-Earn ("P2E") NFT-based blockchain games including the Chosen Ones P2E game.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sean Penn, Investor Relations Officer, E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (888) 337-5889