Good Gamer Entertainment Announces Chosen Ones NFT Mint Day and Reveals Fifth Legendary Hero

On April 1, at 3 pm PST, the first set of Legendary Heroes will be released to whitelisted users, followed by the public sale on April 3, at 3 pm PST. The initial collection will consist of five characters from a collection of 10,000 unique, richly detailed, and vibrant Chosen Ones Legendary Hero NFTs. Each Chosen Ones Hero is a unique ERC721 warrior from Godland's eight kingdoms. The Legendary Heroes NFTs were created using Good Gamer's proprietary NFT character generator to combine multiple traits layers for hundreds of thousands of trait combinations and represent the actual characters that a player will use in the auto-battler game and in the Sandbox metaverse.

Fork Gaming has set the mint price to 0.15 ETH (approximately US$465). On April 1, whitelisted users will have the ability to mint up to three NFTs. On April 3rd, the NFTs will be available for sale to the public and people will be able to mint up to ten NFTs.

Good Gamer is also excited to announce that Fork Gaming has revealed the much-anticipated fifth Chosen Ones Hero, Kor from Apezi. An enigmatic and ruthless creature, standing nine feet in height, and wielding a mace capable of causing earthquakes, Kor is as mysterious as he is indomitable. The new Chosen Ones Legendary Hero will be featured in Fork Gaming's first NFT collection along with the other four handcrafted, unique NFT characters: Alara, Drakar, Aldair, and Rynn.

In preparation for the launch of the Chosen Ones NFTs, its publishing partner Fork Gaming has been focused on growing its online community. They have experienced a strong response from the Chosen Ones online community within the first month, gaining over 29,000 Discord members and 69,000 Twitter followers on the Chosen Ones accounts.

Fork Gaming also signed the 7th largest influencer as its Brand Ambassador on the liveme.com app. BlaYzE aka Wesley Gilbert is a liveme broadcaster with over 680K fans and is a top 7 broadcaster on the platform. He's advised many big hits over the past few years and runs a live broadcasting agency on liveme and also teaches people about streaming life.

"We are delighted to share the news about the Chosen Ones NFT mint day and the release of Kor, our fifth Chosen Ones Hero," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "I'm very proud of our team for working tirelessly to bring the Chosen Ones to life and we couldn't be more excited to be nearing the finish line for launch of the first NFT collection. The response has already been overwhelming and everyone is excited for mint day."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc . (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and blockchain game developer. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer is the creator and developer for the Chosen Ones auto-battler game.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release.These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations.They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

