Good Gamer Announces Launch of Three New Puzzle Games on the Google Play Store

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp., has launched three new Android puzzle games: Cube Crush 2022 , Dice Match N' Merge , and Pop Blast Puzzle Game . The new games are now available for download in the Google Play Store.

Cube Crush tests a person's skills where they have to slide and drag blocks onto a block puzzle board. Players will have three minutes to clear rows to earn streaks and combo bonuses. As rounds are completed, players can earn coins and unlock cool prizes. It's a brain teaser that users will find addicting and fun to play.

Good Gamer's brand-new match-and-merge puzzle game Dice Match N'Merge will sharpen players' minds with this extremely addictive game. Players need to match the customizable dice blocks on the puzzle board by dragging and dropping them. The value of the die corresponds to its colour and if three dice of the same colour are matched, players can collect ruby gems and merge to increase values.

Train your brain in Pop Blast, an addictive puzzle crush game that lets players have fun and to pass the time. Simply drop a block by "popping" it onto the grid, and watch it blast! Tap to crush any two or more adjacent blocks of the same color. When more than five squares of the same color are crushed, a special bomb can be produced.

The Company plans to integrate its three new puzzle games into Good Gamer's Playcash play-to-earn app discovery platform in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new puzzle games on Android," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "Over the last few years, puzzle games have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States where total revenue for puzzle games is projected to reach almost $8 billion in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2020. Whether someone is passing the time between meetings or on their commute home or just trying to unwind after a long day, puzzle games have become the go-to for Americans looking to relax and decompress. We look forward to seeing the market's response to our growing selection of puzzle games."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer. The Playcash app is a game discovery platform that rewards players for downloading and playing games, and filling out surveys. With hundreds of free-to-play mobile games covering all genres, users can earn Playcash points that can be redeemed for real-cash value gift cards and prepaid charge cards. Good Gamer's Tournament Management Platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real-cash e-sports tournaments. The company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain franchise.

