Good Gamer Announces Launch of Playcash Play-To-Earn Game Discovery Platform

The Playcash platform is a game discovery platform that rewards players to download and to play games. The platform also pays users to fill out surveys that can be cashed out for gift cards from the largest online retailer and prepaid charge cards from the two most popular credit card companies. The more you play, the more surveys you fill out, the more money users will earn. The Playcash platform offers users hundreds of free-to-play, and play-to-earn mobile games covering all genres including arcade, puzzle, social casino and hyper casual games. Players can also earn additional income by watching rewarded video ads.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform to serve the fast-growing audience of casual gamers looking to earn real money just for playing games and filling out surveys," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa. "Hyper-casual games made up over 50% of total mobile game downloads in 2021. We feel that this app will be the ultimate loyalty program for mobile gamers by incentivizing users with real-cash rewards for their time played, thus increasing the lifetime value and loyalty for our games and our partners. The launch of Playcash gives us the opportunity to grow our userbase at a much lower cost per install. It will also be a game launcher cross-promoting our growing library of in-house hyper casual and tournament games. With the inflation rate constantly increasing, more people will be looking at other means to entertain themselves and supplement their income. It is really a recession proof product, and unlike other play-to-earn blockchain games, it's supplemented by advertising revenue, not cryptocurrency tokens."

