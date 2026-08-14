Good First Jobs. Stronger Communities.

United Way Greater Toronto and the City of Toronto Launch New Charter, Calling on Employers to Advance Youth Employment Success in the GTA

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TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Toronto Youth Employment Table, co-chaired by United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) and the City of Toronto, is launching the Toronto Youth Employment Charter - an invitation for employers to take the lead in tackling the crisis in job opportunities faced by young Torontonians.

Across Toronto, young people are eager to work and employers are seeking skilled, motivated talent. Yet too many youth face barriers to securing that first job experience. Missing that first foothold means delaying everything that follows like stable work, income growth, and housing stability.

The Charter builds on growing momentum to connect youth in Toronto with good employment opportunities. Today's launch also celebrates a milestone: 2,000+ young people gaining summer work experience through United Way-funded and partner agencies, and through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

"Every young person who signs that first job offer, signs up for something bigger - a sense of hope and possibility and belonging," said Heather McDonald, CEO and President, United Way Greater Toronto. "These 2,000 jobs were made possible because of a collaboration between our agencies, our community partners and employers who showed up for these youth. The Charter is how we are asking corporations across our region to do the same and commit to reducing barriers for youth, especially those from historically underserved communities. Our leaders of tomorrow deserve good first jobs."

"It has been said, that when working on a common goal where partners combine their strengths, challenges become opportunities and goals become achievements," said Zenia Wadhwani Director, Community Resources, Social Development, City of Toronto. "Through this Charter, Youth Employment Table partners have turned commitment into action, creating tangible solutions that help more young people find and sustain meaningful employment."

UWGT and the City of Toronto extend their thanks to the Charter signatories, who joined today's launch, committing to advancing youth employment across the city, including:

ACCES Employment

Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association

Canadian National Exhibition (The CNE)

Findhelp

First Work

Restaurants Canada

The Neighbourhood Group Community Services (TNGCS)

Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Toronto Zoo

Toronto Youth Cabinet (TYC)

YMCA of Greater Toronto

YWCA Toronto

"Restaurants Canada is proud to be an inaugural signatory of the Toronto Youth Employment Charter," said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada. "Restaurants are the number one source of first-time jobs, representing nearly one in six youth jobs in Ontario. Youth don't just fill our roles; they energize our teams, bring fresh perspectives, and reflect the diverse communities we serve. These early jobs lay the foundation for young people's careers, whether they stay in foodservice or move on, helping them build essential life skills, real-world experience, and independence."

"Generations of young people find meaningful first jobs at our charity – as lifeguards, camp counsellors, and in roles that help them explore career opportunities in human resources, finance and more," said Lesley Davidson, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto. "As a youth employer, we benefit from their contributions whether that's measured in ideas, dedication, or the fresh perspectives they bring. As an employment service provider, we support other organizations through the hiring process so they can reap those benefits, too. We're proud to be a signatory to this charter and encourage other organizations to commit to hiring youth. Early job experiences shape future leaders and it's our collective responsibility and opportunity to ensure youth reach their potential."

The Toronto Youth Employment Charter is now open for employers across the GTA to sign. Regardless of size or sector – every corporation that joins will be helping turn a good first job into a strong first step in life for a young person in this region. You can learn more about the Charter here.

About United Way: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

Media Contact: Meetu Madahar, Manager, Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected] | (416) 817-4668