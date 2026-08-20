Good Earth Coffeehouse Opens New Location at Indigo Metrotown in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Good Earth Coffeehouse is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location at Indigo Metrotown in Burnaby, bringing its ethically sourced coffee, fresh wholesome food, and welcoming coffeehouse experience to one of the Lower Mainland's most popular shopping destinations.

Good Earth Coffeehouse - Indigo Metrotown

Located inside the Indigo bookstore in Metropolis at Metrotown at 4700 Kingsway, the new coffeehouse offers an inviting place for shoppers, families, students, local residents, and visitors to take a break, meet with friends, or enjoy a coffee and something to eat while exploring the Metropolis.

The new location reflects the natural connection between Good Earth and Indigo, two Canadian brands committed to creating places where people can connect and enjoy meaningful experiences.

"Here, we're not just serving coffee. We're excited to become a meaningful part of the local community and create a space where people genuinely feel welcome." says Tara Tohidi, owner and operator of Good Earth Coffeehouse at Indigo Metrotown. "We want our coffeehouse to be warm, comfortable, and inviting; a place where guests can enjoy great coffee and our menu, but also slow down, connect, and enjoy meaningful moments. For us, it's about creating more than just a coffee stop."

"We're proud to continue expanding Good Earth's presence in British Columbia and to welcome guests in Burnaby to our newest coffeehouse," says Gerry Docherty, President & COO of Good Earth Coffeehouse. "Our partnership with Indigo gives us the opportunity to bring the Good Earth experience into spaces where people are already gathering, exploring, and connecting. We look forward to becoming part of the daily routines and special moments of the Metrotown community."

To celebrate the opening, guests are invited to the Grand Opening event on August 29th, featuring food and drink sampling, entertainment, and free brewed coffee all day, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00am.

Good Earth Coffeehouse at Indigo Metrotown is now open and welcomes guests seven days a week. The coffeehouse is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00am to 9:00pm and Sunday from 9:00am to 7:00pm.

For more information about Good Earth Coffeehouse, visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth Coffeehouse is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 50 locations across Canada. The first coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991 with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and fresh, wholesome food. Good Earth Coffeehouse focuses on creating unique customer experiences through the combination of a distinct coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission – to be a coffeehouse with good food.

SOURCE Good Earth Coffeehouse

For media inquiries, please contact: Michelle Alexander, VP of Marketing, Good Earth Coffeehouse, 403-294-9330, [email protected]