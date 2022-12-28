Good Earth Coffeehouse opens its doors at Indigo Signal Hill in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, AB , Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) opens it second Indigo location at Indigo Signal Hill at 5570 Signal Hill Centre SW in Calgary, Alberta. This is the company's 26th location within Calgary, providing a warm, inviting community gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food.

"I'm excited to join the Good Earth family," says Karan Malhi, owner, and operator of Good Earth Signal Hill. "It's important to me that a company delivers an exceptional experience to its customers, while also taking the time to build positive relationships in the communities they're part of and Good Earth does just that."

Good Earth is passionate about creating the perfect cup of coffee – inside and out. The company offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, roasted exclusively to their specifications. With an extensive menu crafted from wholesome ingredients and prepared daily in their kitchens, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and evening treats are served up with a down-to-earth attitude.

Relationships remain as much a cornerstone of Good Earth's brand as exceptional coffee and good food. Good Earth looks forward to further contributing to the Calgary community through this newest Coffeehouse at Indigo Signal Hill. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 50 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.:

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

